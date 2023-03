At night the 1719 city hall glows lugubriously in its blood-red spotlights. By day it commands Liège’s charming, if modestly sized, original main square, Pl du Marché, where trees shelter two elegant fountains and a series of street cafes beneath a fine row of traditional house fronts.

Behind the square, but only visible from a distance, rises the unusual dome of inaccessible Église St-André, shaped like a Teutonic knight’s pointed helmet.