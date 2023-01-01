Musée de la Vie Wallonne

In an adapted convent-cloister building, this curious museum takes visitors on an amble through the region’s past, exploring everything from 12th-century Mosan metalwork to 1960s room interiors. Notable is the watercolour of the rooster that's now Wallonia's symbol, but the highlight for the ghoulish is an original guillotine and the embalmed head of the last man to feel her kiss. Stereoscope black-and-white photos of Liège are also intriguing. Temporary exhibitions, sometimes free, are housed in the attached former church.

An audio guide is available.