Several tiny medieval passageways burrow beneath the house fronts of Rue Hors Château. Most disappear into picturesque hidden yards, but Montagne de Bueren, built in 1821, continues steeply all the way up to the top of the former citadel hill in one long flight of 373 steps. At the top is a war memorial and city panorama point behind which are grassy 5m-tall brick fortress bastions. Disappointingly, the summit is marred by an architecturally uninteresting hospital.

It’s less strenuous to climb the narrow side stairways that lead into the gated Terraces des Minimes. Formerly the terraced fruit gardens of a series of religious orders, this is now a lovely hillside park-garden with great views that survey the incredible chaos of Liège’s rooftops.