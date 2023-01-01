Splendid Grand Curtius unites four disparate museum collections in the former mansion-warehouse of a 16th-century Liège arms dealer. The building's red outer walls had originally been painted with ox blood. The museum's ambitious aim is to explain the whole history of art, from prehistoric stone chippings to art nouveau pianos, while interweaving tales of Liège artists and industries.

The result is impressive, if sometimes overwhelming. There’s an incredible wealth of treasures to discover and you’ll need a couple of hours to do it justice, and more if you make full use of the detailed tablet guide (included) and temporary exhibitions (extra).