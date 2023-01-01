One of Europe’s largest open-air museums, Bokrijk Openluchtmuseum offers a nostalgic look at Flanders’ past, with over 100 old buildings originally reassembled here in 1958. Many have since been (or are being) meticulously renovated. Entrance is free after 5pm, though you really need at least three hours to do the place justice.

Hourly Genk–Hasselt trains (10 minutes, hourly) stop 500m south of the southern entrance, but hourly bus 1 from Hasselt is generally more convenient (Monday to Saturday only). By car, you can choose from two large car parks (€5) at the southern and eastern entrances.