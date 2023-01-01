Nationaal Jenevermuseum

Hasselt has been at the centre of the jenever (gin) industry since the 17th century, and this beautifully restored 19th-century distillery houses a comprehensive and well-presented museum on the subject, as well as producing 1000 bottles of jenever annually.

Themed questions on four-language video monitors add fun to the visit though the 'How many can you drink?' game's answers seem mighty optimistic. Pop into the museum's café for a free shot of the 'jenever of the week'. It's also a good place to buy, with one of the country's best jenever selections, at normal retail prices.