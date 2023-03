This working collection of four 1930s mechanical wonders is charmingly old-fashioned if far too slow-paced for most modern attention spans. The highlight of a 45-minute visit is the hourly striking of the main clock by a little Grim Reaper. Do stay on to watch the departure soon after of an Antwep-bound ocean-liner model pulling out of New York harbour into a stormy Atlantic.

You'll need the code from a TrudoPas to get in, available from the nearby Begijnhofkerk.