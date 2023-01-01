Opposite St-Leonarduskerk, the old town hall building is a 19th-century faux-medieval delight with majestic pre-Raphaelite murals in the ground-floor hall (which is also used for weddings). It also has an exhibition space above, and an architectural display on the 2nd-floor that's set around a model of Zoutleeuw, c 1715, when it was defensively surrounded by star-shaped moats, ravelins and water bastions.

Climb up the tower for town views through leaded composite windows. Or let the ground-floor suit of armour beckon you into the appealingly old-world Lakenhalle brasserie-cafe for a drink or meal.