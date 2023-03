Sitting on Tienen's central rise, Sint-Germanuskerk's remarkable early-13th-century belfry is a towering Romanesque structure topped by 16th-century octagonal topknot.

It's one of 23 Flemish belfries that are Unesco World Heritage monuments. Getting inside requires a call to the caretaker but on Wednesdays in July and August you can listen from outside to a carillon concert that rings out across town.