Het Toreke

Northeast Belgium

Tucked into the yard behind the tourist office (from where you access it), this museum's collection mostly celebrates the rich grave finds from Roman Tienen, with highlights including a vividly recreated funerary scene of a site found near Tienen station in which a horse, three dogs and a human were sacrificed.

The pottery phallus was apparently used to bless bronze-making rather than anything more sordid. The museum is within a curious little spired stone building originally built as a prison/police station in 1848 using stones recycled from a former city gate.

