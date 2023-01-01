Het Toreke

Tucked into the yard behind the tourist office (from where you access it), this museum's collection mostly celebrates the rich grave finds from Roman Tienen, with highlights including a vividly recreated funerary scene of a site found near Tienen station in which a horse, three dogs and a human were sacrificed.

The pottery phallus was apparently used to bless bronze-making rather than anything more sordid. The museum is within a curious little spired stone building originally built as a prison/police station in 1848 using stones recycled from a former city gate.