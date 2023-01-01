Ringed by a reflective moat, picture-perfect, medieval Kasteel van Horst enjoys a delightful rural setting. The interior is undergoing long-term restoration for the foreseeable future but the lovely grounds are free to visit. Overlooking the scene, Streekgasthof Wagenhuis is great for a well-balanced salad or drink: they brew their own 6.5% blond beer.

The castle is tucked away at the back of Sint-Pieters-Rode village, 7.5km south of Aarschot, so you’ll need your own wheels and a good map to get here.