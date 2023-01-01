This state-of-the-art gallery houses a priceless collection of 15th- to 18th-century religious works, fascinating Leuven-relevant historical objects and plenty of contemporary art displayed in thought-provoking if sometimes disorienting ways. Upper floors host high-profile temporary exhibitions.

Curiosities include a golden city key, playing 'spot the difference' in a room full of cruxified Christs, and learning about the 'photo-shopping' portraiture of Rogier van der Weyden's 1445 Seven Sacraments triptych. The follow these details you'll need to use the icon-activated audio guide (included) or download the M app for your phone.

Note that your ticket also allows free entrance to the schatkamer (treasury) of St-Pieterskerk.