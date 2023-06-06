Overview

Lively Leuven (Louvain in French) is an ancient capital, a prominent brewing centre and Flanders’ oldest university town. In term time, and even during the holidays, some 25,000 students give the city an upbeat, creative air. The picturesque core is small enough that you can easily see the sights in a short day trip, but characterful pubs and good-value dining could keep you here for weeks.