The Grote Markt of Leuven, Belgium

Lively Leuven (Louvain in French) is an ancient capital, a prominent brewing centre and Flanders’ oldest university town. In term time, and even during the holidays, some 25,000 students give the city an upbeat, creative air. The picturesque core is small enough that you can easily see the sights in a short day trip, but characterful pubs and good-value dining could keep you here for weeks.

  • Stadhuis

    Stadhuis

    Leuven

    Far and away Leuven’s most iconic sight, the incredible 15th-century stadhuis is a late-Gothic architectural wedding cake flamboyantly overloaded with…

  • Grote Begijnhof

    Grote Begijnhof

    Leuven

    This idyllic, village-like corner of Leuven would make an ideal film set for a medieval drama. The lantern-lit cobbled streets are lined with step-gabled…

  • St-Pieterskerk

    St-Pieterskerk

    Leuven

    At Leuven's heart is this soaring Brabantine-Gothic church (1425) whose remarkable wooden pulpit is fashioned like twin palm trees that drip with cherubs…

  • Universiteitsbibliotheek

    Universiteitsbibliotheek

    Leuven

    Dominating Monseigneur Ladeuzeplein, this imposingly grand Flemish Renaissance–style palace features a soaring Scandinavian-style brick tower topped with…

  • M Van Museum

    M Van Museum

    Leuven

    This state-of-the-art gallery houses a priceless collection of 15th- to 18th-century religious works, fascinating Leuven-relevant historical objects and…

  • Stella Artois

    Stella Artois

    Leuven

    Just off the main inner ring road around 800m northwest of Leuven train station, this world-famous, highly automated brewery offers mostly group tours,…

  • St-Michelskerk

    St-Michelskerk

    Leuven

    This church's enormous baroque frontage remains impressive despite considerable age-erosion to the limestone capitals. It's topped with trumpeteer angels…

  • Sint-Antoniuskapel

    Sint-Antoniuskapel

    Leuven

    Though originally built before 1329, this chapel is now an archetypal work of 1960s church design, made memorable as the last resting place of Father…

Cocktails

Offbeat boozing: 8 of the best cities for bar crawls

Oct 14, 2019 • 6 min read

