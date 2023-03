Arguably Liège's most fascinating church, this architectural hotchpotch was founded in 1015 and retains a heavily patched-up 1170 west end whose Romanesque brown limestone and brick-filler clash discordantly with the 16th-century Gothic nave.

A 1557 north portal by celebrated local artist Lambert Lombard adds yet another dimension. Inside, the colourful ceiling vaults are notable for over 150 carved bosses.

Opening times can vary substantially according to the availability of volunteers.