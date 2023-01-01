Off the closed-in cloister of Cathédrale St-Paul, the slickly presented three-level Trésor guards many artworks, vestments and chalices rescued from St-Lambert’s Cathedral in 1793.

These items include the jewel-studded gold-and-silver reliquary of St-Lambert in the form of a life-sized bust. It supposedly contains Lambert’s skull, though enough other fragments of his noggin exist in other reliquaries to suggest that the saint was at least six-headed. Even more celebrated is another reliquary that features doll-like statuettes of Charles V and St George and uses 5kg of gold. Visits include audio guides (available in four languages) to give historical context about the prince-bishopric of Liège.