Once one of the greatest churches in northern Europe, St-Lambert’s Cathedral was demolished from 1793 in the aftermath of the Révolution Liégeoise, very decidedly marking the end of the independent prince-bishopric of Liège. All that now remains is a mere scattering of foundation stones hidden beneath bleak Place St-Lambert. These archaeological diggings, along with remnants of an earlier Roman villa, can be seen in the atmospherically (if sometimes impractically) underlit Archéoforum.

Visits are possible in French, Dutch, German or English with your choice of booklet-guide or tablet. The latter has numerous extra features including computer mock-ups, interviews and extra photo details relevant for each of the 18 tour points. Allow over an hour to do a visit justice.