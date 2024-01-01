Former Palace of the Prince-Bishops

Liège

Behind an Italian Renaissance facade, this former palace is reputedly one of the largest secular Gothic buildings anywhere in the world. Prior to 1789 it was the power centre of the prince-bishops and is now used as the appeal court, but you can usually wander into the central courtyard.

