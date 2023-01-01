Domschatzkammer

Aachen's cathedral treasury is a veritable mother lode of gold, silver and jewels. Of particular importance are the silver-and-gold bust of Charlemagne and a 10th-century bejewelled processional cross known as the Lotharkreuz; both featured in the coronation ceremonies held at the cathedral between 936 and 1531. Other highlights include a 1000-year-old relief-decorated ivory situla (a pail for holy water) and the marble sarcophagus that held Charlemagne’s bones until his canonisation; the relief shows the rape of Persephone.

Get tickets at Dom Information.