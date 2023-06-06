Aachen

Ponttor, Gate of the original city wall, Aachen, Germany

Overview

Aachen has been around for millennia. The Romans nursed their war wounds and stiff joints in the steaming waters of its mineral springs, but it was Charlemagne who put the city firmly on the European map. The emperor, too, enjoyed a dip now and then, but it was more for strategic reasons that he made Aachen the geographical and political capital of his vast Frankish Empire in 974 – arguably the first empire with European dimensions.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Aachener Dom

    Aachen

    It’s impossible to overestimate the significance of Aachen’s magnificent cathedral. The burial place of Charlemagne, it’s where more than 30 German kings…

  • Domschatzkammer

    Domschatzkammer

    Aachen

    Aachen's cathedral treasury is a veritable mother lode of gold, silver and jewels. Of particular importance are the silver-and-gold bust of Charlemagne…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    Aachen

    Fifty life-sized statues of German rulers, including 30 kings crowned in Aachen between AD 936 and 1531, adorn the facade of Aachen's splendid Gothic town…

  • Centre Charlemagne

    Centre Charlemagne

    Aachen

    A modern triangular building in the midst of where the great man walked, this museum looks at not only the life and times of Charlemagne but also Aachen's…

  • Katschhof

    Katschhof

    Aachen

    It's worth finding a comfy spot in which to sit and contemplate this deeply historic square. At the north end is the backside of the Rathaus; across from…

  • Ludwig Forum Aachen

    Ludwig Forum Aachen

    Aachen

    In a former umbrella factory, the well-respected Ludwig Forum trains the spotlight on American and European contemporary art (Warhol, Richter, Holzer,…

  • Suermondt Ludwig Museum

    Suermondt Ludwig Museum

    Aachen

    The Suermondt Ludwig Museum is especially proud of its medieval sculpture but also has fine works by Cranach, Dürer, Macke, Dix and other masters. An…

  • Puppenbrunnen

    Puppenbrunnen

    Aachen

    A modern fountain that's a crowd-pleasing work of mechanical art; look for the cock on top (a symbol of Napoleon's love for Aachen). Other details (all…

