St-Katharinabegijnhof

Centred on a 14th-century church and sporting a few artists’ studio-galleries, this picturesque village-within-a-village is a five-street grid of lovely antique houses retaining an unusually authentic aura. The site is entered through a splendid baroque portal at the eastern end of Begijnenstraat, a 10-minute stroll east of the Grote Markt, starting out along Koning Albertstraat.

Some Sundays, Xaverius, the quaint traditional kitchen-cottage at Heilige Geeststraat 11a, opens as a museum-cafe and allows visitors to wander around the herb garden.