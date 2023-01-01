Scherpenheuvel Basilica

This 1609 basilica has a domed roof distinctively dotted with gilded seven-pointed stars that's visible for miles as you approach from the west. The church itself, and the surrounding gardens, are seven-sided and inside there are seven altars, all reflecting the Biblical seven pillars of wisdom in Proverbs 9:1.

During the pilgrim season (May to October) and especially on summer weekends, there's a remarkably full program of masses. The faithful come to light miracle-inducing candles in the metal sheds outside before paying homage to the minuscule Virgin statuette ensconced beneath a stylised tree-sculpture over the most central altarpiece.