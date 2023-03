St-Sulpitius Church is built in two discordantly different colours of stone. Lacking a substantial tower, its exterior seems oddly thrown together, but inside the nave is an impressive series of soaring Gothic vaults leading to a vast hanging crucifix over a magnificent apse full of angelic statuary.

The earliest section dates from 1312 but a small chapel on the site is thought to have been errected in the 7th century by St-Remacle.