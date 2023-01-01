Église Collégiale St-Barthélemy

This large Rhenish-style church has twin Saxon-style towers and a cream-and-cerise exterior. It houses a famous 1118 baptismal font that’s one of the world’s most celebrated pieces of Mosan art.

The font is a great brass bowl that was rescued from a sub-chapel of St-Lambert’s Cathedral when the complex was demolished in 1793. It rests on oxen figures and is adorned with five baptismal scenes, elaborately described in a video screened nearby. To glimpse the font for free, peer through the long, narrow slit window in the church’s western end.