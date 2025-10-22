When winter knocks on Brussels’ door, the city throws on its holiday best and shows off its cold weather tricks. From craft markets to secluded chalets in the woods and snowy hot tubs, Brussels has got wintertime magic covered at these six spots.

1. Laurent Gerbaud

Best for hot chocolate

Advertisement

For some, winter isn’t complete without the perfect cup of hot chocolate. If you’re in the Mont des Arts area, don’t miss Laurent Gerbaud’s shop and cafe. The decadent hot chocolate will warm your bones and soul, and you can get a box of pralines on your way out as a gift or for the road.

Planning tip: Even absent the vibrant colors of plants in full summer bloom, the nearby Jardin du Mont des Arts presents a spectacular panoramic view of Brussels’ Grand Place that's particularly romantic after sunset.

The ice rink at Place de la Monnaie. CRM/Shutterstock

2. Winter Wonders

Best festival

Brussels’ yearly Christmas market lights up the whole city center in a dreamy collection of wooden chalets serving hearty meals, sweet treats and hot glühwein (mulled wine). Hungry bears will avidly devour tartiflette (a casserole of potatoes, cream, cheese, bacon and onions), while sweet-toothed rascals dig into waffles topped with whipped cream and chocolate.

But Winter Wonders is much more than food and craft stalls. From late November to early January, the city becomes a large-scale playground for kids and adults alike. Winter sports lovers will have a blast at the ice-skating rink on Place de la Monnaie, and everyone will swoon over the carousel, Ferris wheel and huge Christmas tree on Grand Place.

Advertisement

Planning tip: A sound and light show runs hourly after dark until 10pm.

3. Thermae Boetfort

Best hot tub

Picture yourself in an outdoor hot tub with snow all around you, steam rising into the white landscape. If that image strikes a chord in your wintertime fantasy, pin Thermae Boetfort on your map. The 400-year-old castle has been beautifully transformed into a spa and hotel with luxurious dining and exquisite massages.

Getting there: Thermae Boetfort is half an hour north of Brussels by car. The closest train station is at Nossegem, about 7.5km away; a bus route passes in front of the spa.

The holiday window display at Pierre Marcolini. Alexandros Michailidis/Getty Images

4. Pierre Marcolini

Best for decadent sweets

You may already know Pierre Marcolini’s blissful creations, and if not, you are in for a literal treat. He was the first chocolatier to use denominations of origin for chocolate, gathering the world’s best beans and then subtly blending cocoa from different origins to create surprising, original and delicious chocolate marvels. Specialty holiday items have included yule logs and a 1m-tall chocolate Christmas tree bedecked with milk and dark chocolates and praline baubles.

Planning tip: The delicious Advent calendars are much sought after, with 24 bites for each day from December 1–24.

5. Chalet Robinson

Best for a magical meal

To break away from the holiday crowds, head to Bois de la Cambre and hop on a tiny boat that will take you to a little island in the middle of the lake. Chalet Robinson is the perfect refuge to curl up with a hot cup of tea in your hands by a fire crackling in the hearth. Feast on a wholesome menu as you behold the charming snowy surroundings.

Getting there: A round-trip boat ride costs €1 and takes 3 minutes each way.

Fireworks at the Atomium. Pascal Everaert/Getty Images

6. New Year’s Eve

Best for fireworks

If you’re kissing the year goodbye from Brussels, welcome the New Year on the Atomium’s esplanade. Fireworks launch at midnight – expect aerial shows and a lot of dancing!

Planning tip: Getting there by public transportation is wisest, as many roads will be closed down for the event.