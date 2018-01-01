Welcome to Mariazell
Mariazell, situated on the lower reaches of the eastern Alps, is one of Austria’s icons. It offers opportunities for hiking, mountain biking and skiing, but what makes Mariazell so well known is its status as Austria’s most important pilgrimage site. Its basilica, founded in 1157, holds a sacred statue of the Virgin, and busloads of Austrians flock to the site on weekends, 15 August (Assumption) and 8 September (Mary’s name day). The mountain above town, Bürgeralpe (1270m), has a couple of restaurants and a small museum.
Top experiences in Mariazell
