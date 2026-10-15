Home to more than 680 wineries that collectively produce half of the nation’s bottled wine, South Australia is Australia’s undisputed wine state. With eight of South Australia’s 18 distinct wine regions located within a 90-minute drive of Adelaide, this is an ideal place to begin a wine vacation. Now, with seasonal direct flights between San Francisco and Adelaide returning in December 2026, South Australia – which has just welcomed its inaugural Michelin Guide – is more accessible than ever for North American travelers. Swap seasons and sip your way around South Australia during the balmy southern hemisphere summer when the vineyards are at their most photogenic. Relaxed winery lunches await.

Step 1: Choose Where to Base Yourself

Adelaide

Vibes: More laid-back than Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide can feel more like a big town than a capital city. Studded with historic sandstone buildings, there’s always something going on in this buzzy city, from cultural festivals to live music and regular comedy nights. Adelaide is also home to the world’s second-largest fringe festival. Built on a flat grid surrounded by lush parklands, its compact city center (or the “CBD,” central business district) is wonderfully walkable.

Do: You don’t even need to leave the city to visit one of South Australia’s most iconic wineries. Just 8km east of the CBD, the prestigious Penfolds label was founded at Penfolds Magill Estate in 1844. City wine bars, including La Buvette, Nearly a Bar and Mother Vine, are also great spots for sampling South Australian drops.

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Browsing the rich array of fresh produce at Adelaide Central Market is a quintessential Adelaide experience, with major museums and galleries including the Art Gallery of South Australia and South Australian Museum conveniently clustered on North Terrace and the city’s main beaches just 30 minutes from the center by tram or bus.

Left: Esmay's light-filled dining room. Right: A clam dish at Esmay. Jonathan van der Knaap, via Esmay (2)

Eat: Get the ultimate taste of South Australia at Restaurant Botanic, which serves a marathon wine-paired degustation (as well as three-course lunches) in a heritage tea house in the Adelaide Botanic Gardens, or at Esmay, where your seven-course meal might include crumbed kangaroo tail. You’ll also find just about every global cuisine represented in Adelaide. Try Anchovy Bandit for handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas, Soi 38 for fiery regional Thai and Parwana Kitchen for comforting Afghan cuisine.

Stay: Adelaide’s hotels are concentrated in the CBD. I love the art deco glamour of the Mayfair Hotel – soon to be reborn as the Kimpton Mayfair Hotel. If sleek modernism is more your style, try the Little National. The Hotel Indigo Adelaide Markets leans into Adelaide’s playful side with its color-popping decor, while the ever-popular Franklin Hotel offers seven industrial-chic rooms above a lively pub.

Adelaide Hills

The Hahndorf Old Mill Hotel in the Adelaide Hills. myphotobank.com.au/Shutterstock

Vibes: Feel the temperature drop as you wind up into the misty Adelaide Hills, a cool-climate wine region just 20 minutes east of the city. Its rolling hills aren’t only draped with verdant vineyards but also dotted with cozy pubs and restaurants you’ll want to linger in. The region’s proximity to Adelaide makes it busy on weekends, with weekdays offering a more intimate experience – check ahead to ensure the cellar doors you want to visit are open. The region’s main commercial hubs are Mount Barker and Stirling, as well as the historic towns of Hahndorf, Lobethal and Gumeracha.

Do: Fans of white wine (particularly chardonnay and sauvignon blanc) will love the Adelaide Hills, but there are also plenty of sparkling and red wines (especially pinot noir) to sample at its 50-odd cellar doors. Popular stops include Shaw + Smith, which makes one of Australia’s finest chardonnays, and Bird in Hand, where a standard tasting of six wines typically always includes a sparkling, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and syrah. Head to Hahndorf to admire the architecture of Australia’s oldest surviving German settlement and stay for a tasting at Hahndorf Hill, known for its pioneering work with Austrian varietals. Dating from the mid-1800s, Cobbs Hill Estate makes a mean sparkling, and in a win for designated drivers, Sidewood’s interactive tastings include a dealcoholized wine flight.

Bird in Hand's estate in the Adelaide Hills. Bird in Hand

Eat: When you’re ready for lunch, allow at least 3 hours to work through the seven- to 10-course tasting menu at the Bird in Hand’s LVN Restaurant, or choose between three or five courses at The Lane Vineyard Restaurant, where the menu is also guided by seasonal local produce. At Lot. 100, you can dine on Italian-inspired fare and sample craft drinks from the four artisan producers that share the venue. A modern pub in a historic setting, the Stanley Bridge Tavern serves elevated pub fare and has a great beer garden. Many cellar doors also offer grazing boards.

Hosting just 14 diners per sitting, degustation-only Restaurant Aptos by Michigan-born chef Justin James is hands down the hottest table in the Adelaide Hills. Go à la carte at James’s newest venture, Bar Cruz, which shares the same historic church venue.

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Stay: Lean into the romance of the picturesque region at a luxury stay. Channel your inner South Australian Jay Gatsby at Mount Lofty House, an adults-only retreat set in a historic manor. Sequoia Lodge, a more modern adults-only getaway with its own artesian spring-fed hot pools, is right next door. Sleep among the vines at Espira Ashton, a smart cabin in the Casa Freschi vineyard, or plan your last tasting of the day at Longview Vineyard before checking into one of its spa suites. If you prefer a village vibe, the modern Reisein Hotel in the heart of Hahndorf is within walking distance of galleries, bakeries and wine cellars.

Barossa Valley

Grapes in the Barossa Valley. South Australia Tourism Commission

Vibes: Famous for its bold reds, the mineral-rich red soils of the Barossa, just over an hour’s drive northeast of Adelaide, are ideal for cultivating shiraz, grenache and cabernet sauvignon. But white wine drinkers also have plenty to look forward to, with excellent riesling and semillon also produced here. The Barossa has a rich German heritage, evident in its mid-19th-century Prussian-style stone cottages, fachwerk (half-timbered) barnhouses and bluestone Lutheran churches. Its main commercial and historic towns are Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Angaston and Lyndoch.

Do: With more than 80 cellar doors in the Barossa, a strategy is key. Perhaps begin with a historic icon like Seppeltsfield, the only winery in the world that releases a century-old tawny (port) wine annually. Or Rockford, with its small cellar door housed in a charming 1850s stone cottage. Aim to visit within 6 weeks from March 1, when its famed annual Basket Press Shiraz is exclusively available at its cellar door. Modern wineries worth a visit include First Drop Wines, which specializes in shiraz and Spanish varietals and also serves tapas at its fun cellar door, and certified-organic Hayes Family Wines, where red, white and fortified wines can be sampled in a heritage shed. Cover more bases at Artisans of Barossa, where you can sample over 100 wines from seven family-owned winemakers. Consider staying for lunch at its Essen restaurant.

Hentley Farm in the Barossa Valley. Hentley Farm

Eat: Savor the bounty of the Barossa at Hentley Farm Restaurant, with a choice between two multicourse menus enhanced by exceptional wine pairings, or FINO at Seppeltsfield, with a choice of three, four or five courses Monday to Friday and four or five courses on weekends. Mediterranean-inspired Staġuni is another local favorite, with a great-value tasting menu. For lunch on the run, stop by Tanunda Bakery for pies, pastries and salad rolls. And if you’re staying overnight in the region, Appellation at The Louise offers one of the Barossa’s most memorable evening dining experiences.

Stay: An array of accommodations from holiday houses to luxury suites dots the region. Cozy up in a tiny house with an indoor fireplace by CABN, with two to choose from in the Barossa, or check into one of the three lakeside cottages surrounded by a private vineyard at Stonewell Cottages. With 15 villa-style suites surrounded by rolling vines, The Louise is the pick of the Barossa’s luxury stays. In Nuriootpa, the Barossa Palms Hotel is a great budget option, with a relaxing mineral and salt pool.

Step 2: Book Your Accommodations

Aim to book hotels a few weeks or even months ahead for a summer visit to ensure availability. Other busy times include South Australian school holidays, which typically fall in April, July, September/October and December/January, and during major festivals including the Adelaide Fringe and Adelaide Festival (both held over multiple weeks in February and March), WOMADelaide, held over 4 days in March, and Tasting Australia, held over 10 days in April and May.

Step 3: Plan Your Days

The D'Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale. South Australia Tourism Commission

If you base yourself in Adelaide, 3 days is enough time to see the city. Then add some days to visit one to two wine regions (but you’ll wish you had longer). The Adelaide Hills and Barossa Valley are popular choices for winery day trips, but the McLaren Vale region south of the city, also known for its full-bodied reds, is also a great option if you don’t want to travel far from Adelaide. Currency Creek, Langhorne Creek, Southern Fleurieu, Adelaide Plains and Eden Valley round out the other wine regions within comfortable day-tripping distance. A little further away (around a 2-hour drive), the Clare Valley is worth the journey for its superb riesling.

Step 4: Plan Your Menu

Expect to pay AU$10-20 for wine tastings, with tasting fees often redeemable on bottle purchases. Most cellar doors allow walk-ins, but it’s best to book in advance to avoid disappointment, especially on weekends and at smaller venues. Aim to book high-end dining experiences at least a few weeks in advance, especially during the busy summer months.

If you have a multicourse winery lunch in your sights, keep in mind that it may only leave time to visit one or two other wineries in the region on the same day. You’ll thank yourself for avoiding degustation dinners after long days traipsing around vineyards in the sun. Tipping isn’t expected in Australia, but it’s common to tip 10–15% for exceptional service at sit-down restaurants.

Step 5: Plan How You Will Get There and Around

Vineyards in the Barossa Valley. Nick Rains/Getty Images

The gateway to South Australia, Adelaide Airport is just 6km from the city center, with the journey by bus (J1 or J2) costing under AU$5 during peak hours and taking about 25 minutes. Or grab a taxi or rideshare. Once you’re there, city center trams are free.

One of the biggest decisions to make on a South Australian wine vacation is to drive or not to drive. Designated drivers should know that there are heavy penalties for exceeding Australia’s legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit of 0.05%, and random breath testing is very common.

If you’re picking up a rental car at the airport, ensure your accommodation has parking if you’re staying in the city. Ace, Avis, Europcar and Thrifty also have rental offices in the CBD.

If you base yourself in a wine region, you may be able to explore local wineries on foot, by rideshare or even by public bus, including the 864 bus, which runs from Stirling to Hahndorf in the Adelaide Hills every half hour on weekdays and hourly on weekends. If you’d rather leave it to the experts to design your winery-hopping adventure, well-regarded operators include Cellar Door Tours, which includes a winery lunch and pickup in the city or from your accommodation in the Adelaide Hills, Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale or Clare Valley; Wine Tours Adelaide, which runs tours from the city to the Adelaide Hills, Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale with exclusive “back door” winery access; and Adelaide's Top Food & Wine Tours, which organizes small-group and private wine experiences in the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and Adelaide Hills.

Step 6: What to Pack

Skillogalee Estate in the Clare Valley. Skillogalee Estate

The Adelaide region has a Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and cool, wet winters. With Adelaide’s average summer temperatures ranging from a low of about 16.7°C (62°F) to a high of 28.6°C (83.5°F), light, breathable outfits will serve you well. Layers and a waterproof jacket are essential in winter, when temperatures range from 8°C to 16°C (46.5°F to 60.8°F).

Smart-casual clothing paired with comfortable or low-heeled footwear is ideal for visiting wineries, where you can expect to walk on gravel, grass and uneven vineyard paths. Step up your outfit a notch for a fancy winery lunch or high-end city restaurant reservation. Neat jeans are acceptable.

Don’t forget your swimwear, even in winter (your hotel may have a sauna or hot tub), and don’t underestimate South Australia’s high UV levels, especially in summer, when SPF50+ sunscreen and other sun protection are a must.

Step 7: Make It Happen

Now you’ve nailed down your winery-touring plans in this incredible region of Australia, and you’ve allowed for a few days in Adelaide, and maybe a few more spotting wildlife around Kangaroo Island; it’s time to make it happen. With United’s seasonal nonstop service between San Francisco and Adelaide returning from December 2026, it’s even easier to get to South Australia and have a uniquely Australian vacation.