The Ultimate 3 Days in Adelaide, South Australia

Adelaide doesn’t make you work particularly hard for a 3-day break. The city center is flat and compact, the beach is never far away, and wine country starts appearing just beyond the suburbs. If you're able to swing a week-long visit – or extend your trip with a few days in wine country or on Kangaroo Island – even better.

I’ve lived here for most of my life, and that ease of getting from one good thing to the next is my favorite thing about my hometown. Adelaide has become increasingly confident about what it does well: excellent produce, buzzy laneway bars, independent design and a crowded festival calendar. The food scene, in particular, is having a moment. South Australia becomes the first Australian destination featured in the Michelin Guide in 2026, while the 157-year-old Central Market precinct is undergoing its biggest transformation in generations.

Cyclists by the Torrens River in North Adelaide. myphotobank.com.au/Shutterstock

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Getting there: Adelaide is getting easier to reach from North America. Savor the Australian summer from December through February with United’s seasonal nonstop San Francisco–Adelaide service, which returns in December 2026.

When to arrive: If visiting on a weekend, arrive Thursday evening, get a good night’s sleep and give yourself at least 3 full days. October to April – late spring through early fall in South Australia – is primed for sunny strolls and outdoor dining.

How to get from the airport: The city center is only 6km from Adelaide Airport. A taxi or rideshare is easiest.

Getting around town: Adelaide’s tight-knit center is easily covered on foot, with much of the action around North Terrace. Trams are also free within the central grid.

Where to stay: Treehouse Hotel Adelaide is set to become the brand’s first Australian property, opening within the redeveloped Central Market precinct in early 2027. Oval Hotel puts a distinctly Adelaide spin on a city stay, with parkland-facing rooms built into the historic Adelaide Oval cricket ground. For old-school seaside character, Largs Pier Hotel is an 1882 waterfront pub with heritage suites that overlook the fiery sunsets of Largs Bay.

What to pack: Comfortable shoes, sunscreen, swimwear and an extra layer – even hot Adelaide days can end with a cool southerly blowing in from the gulf.

Day 1: East End

Morning

Left: Les Deux Coqs' pastry selection. Les Deux Coqs. Right: One of the Art Gallery of South Australia's rotating exhibits. Art Gallery of South Australia.

Start at Adelaide Central Market, but detour across Gouger St first for coffee at Market St Cafe. The pastries here are tempting, but give the market aisles one full lap before settling on breakfast. There’s plenty of variety. For a grab-and-go bite, I’d recommend something buttery and French from Les Deux Coqs. Otherwise, claim a stool at the Big Table, which has been slinging big brekkies and thick-cut toast for decades.

How to Spend the Day

From the market, take the free tram to North Terrace, where Adelaide’s major cultural institutions line themselves up within a few hundred feet of each other. Begin at the South Australian Museum, home to one of Australia’s largest Aboriginal cultural collections, followed by the Art Gallery of South Australia for colonial and contemporary works, and major European pieces.

After a thought-provoking morning, hop the tram east to the end of the line, bringing you to Thai favorite Golden Boy. Its “Tuk Tuk” tasting menu removes the need to overthink lunch. Just don’t think twice about requesting the southern-style chicken lettuce cups.

Shop Pond's locally designed clothing. Shop Pond

If shopping is your thing, wander nearby Rundle Street and its boutique-lined laneways, dipping into stores like Naomi Murrell and Utopian Creations for locally designed jewelry, or Shop Pond and Yaneth for independent labels and Australian fashion. Otherwise, soak up the afternoon sun, roaming the grounds of Adelaide Botanic Garden. You may bump into the National Wine Centre, where some 120 Australian wines are lined up for tasting. Celebrate its 25th anniversary during a seasonal sunset tasting, which kicks off in October.

Dinner

Left: Restaurant Botanic's dining room. Right: A tasty hors d'oeuvre. Restaurant Botanic (2)

For the weekend’s major reservation, stick around the gardens for Restaurant Botanic. The decadent three-and-a-half-hour degustation is lauded for its Australian-forward dishes, such as Murray cod with sea urchin and Paroo kangaroo with Davidson plum. Book the 6pm sitting and don’t plan much afterward. If you miss out on a table, African-inspired Africola is a pleasantly raucous dinner jaunt on East Terrace. Otherwise, Rundle Street has a throng of top-notch eateries; try Ông for Viet-inspired share plates or Daughter in Law for contemporary curries (the pani puri-style “Balls of Happiness” are a must).

Night

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Left: Mother Vine's outdoor patio. Mother Vine. Left: NOLA's entrance. NOLA

If you have room for a nightcap, slip down Vardon Ave off Rundle St; Mother Vine is the wine lovers’ choice, with South Australian drops dominating the lineup. If wine fatigue has set in, walk a few doors down to NOLA Adelaide for whiskey and old-school cocktails with a distinctly New Orleans tilt.

Day 2: Central and West End

Morning

Make an early move to Hindley St and Peter Rabbit Cafe, where shady courtyard tables come with an inventive all-day breakfast menu – though the “smashed avo” (roughly crushed avocado on toast) proves there’s still room for Australian brunch classics.

Once you’re full, walk around the corner to JamFactory on Morphett St and peruse the studio-made ceramics and sculptures. Time your arrival with the free glassblowing demonstration (10am to noon). A 2-minute amble to North Terrace finds MOD., well worth a 30-minute mosey if you like your museum exhibits future-focused, hands-on and free.

How to Spend the Day

The historic Adelaide Arcade. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

Peel and Leigh Sts are close at hand for lunch. Wedged inside a laneway bunker, Bread & Bone is my pick for wood-grilled burgers and craft beer; add the charred corn ribs with lime-chili butter and pecorino if you’re sharing. Up the lane, Fugazzi is the better option if you’re craving upmarket carbohydrates and a glass of something local.

Walk it off along the River Torrens; cutting through Adelaide Railway Station’s vaulted concourse reaches its grassy banks within minutes. If your feet object to a lengthier stroll, the iconic Popeye runs 45-minute cruises along the river. A smidge touristy? Perhaps. But these boats have been plying the Torrens since 1935, so they’ve earned the right – and the onboard bar helps the nostalgia along.

From the riverbank, it’s a short uphill trek to Rundle Mall. The main strip is mostly big-name retail, but the better wandering happens inside its heritage arcades, lined with independent boutiques. Adelaide Arcade’s glass ceilings and ornate domes have been lifting heads since 1885, while Regent Arcade still carries the bones of the lavish 1928 theater it replaced. If you need a pick-me-up, pop into Signature Coffee.

Dinner

Running alongside the Central Market precinct, Adelaide’s Chinatown packs Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, Malaysian and plenty more into a few busy blocks. Every local has an allegiance here; mine is Ying Chow, a bustling, no-fuss dining room where the tea-smoked duck has long justified its popularity. For Thai-with-a-twist, venture to the other side of Victoria Square to Kiin, reserve a bench seat overlooking the industrious cocktail bar and start with a serve of the burrata with punchy nahm jim dipping sauce.

Night

Afterward, pick your version of late-night Adelaide – much of it, interestingly, is underground. Memphis Slim’s House of Blues is buried beneath Gilbert Place, pairing gritty, late-night guitar riffs with American whiskeys and beer. La Louisiane is a Parisian detour of smooth jazz, even smoother martinis and cheese soufflé under King William St. If your night has legs, descend into the cocktail bunker at Bank Street Social, where its wall of 300-plus spirits can carry you through to 3am.

Day 3: Western Beaches

The Henley Beach jetty at sunset. amophoto_au/Shutterstock

Morning

If you’re here for the weekend, Adelaide seems to exhale. Come Sunday, the Central Market shuts up shop, many cafes follow suit, and the streets are conspicuously quiet. Don’t fight it. This is the day to follow locals out of town – many head to the Adelaide Hills for a hike or long winery lunch, but if the sun is out, there’s no better option than the city’s western beaches.

The city tram runs to Glenelg, Adelaide’s family-favorite seaside suburb, with Jetty Road supplying the classic beach staples. Further south, a 25-minute train from Adelaide Railway Station gets you to Brighton and Seacliff for quieter, pub-by-the-sea feels. My pick, though, is Henley Beach: lively enough along the promenade; laid-back once you hit the sand. Take the train to Grange, then stroll the final 1.9km south along the foreshore. Book a rideshare if you’re getting hungry – a plate of breakfast tacos from Sunnyside Cafe on the Henley esplanade can only wait so long.

How to Spend the Day

Start with a walk along Henley Beach jetty or continue your esplanade stroll south. If the sun is already high, jump straight into the water. Tucked in the relatively sheltered Gulf St Vincent, the water here is often cool, calm and ready for an easy float.

By noon, settle into Henley House for a half-dozen Smoky Bay oysters and the crispy skin barramundi. If lunch has turned into afternoon drinks, head to the rooftop for cocktails and watch the waves roll in. Before the full food coma sets in, pry yourself from the table and get dessert at Bottega Gelateria. Yes, the queue is longer than its neighboring ice cream shops, but the salted pecan and maple gelato is worth the wait.

Dinner

Don’t rush back to town. Henley faces west to the horizon, making sunset your final appointment. Ocean Bar & Kitchen has first-floor views from the lifesaving club, while Stella Restaurant puts last light neatly behind the window seating. Better still, grab a serve of deep-fried flathead and chips from The Stunned Mullet and unwrap your dinner on the sand.

When to Visit

At the Adelaide Fringe Festival in South Australia. Mariangela Cruz/Shutterstock

February and March see Adelaide at its most fun. Adelaide Fringe turns clubs, pubs and laneways into performance spaces, while Adelaide Festival brings major international theater and visual arts. Then there’s WOMADelaide over the March long weekend, when Botanic Park fills with multilingual music and dance.

If Adelaide’s food scene is your main draw, arrive in late April to early May, when Tasting Australia brings pop-up kitchens and masterclasses into Victoria Square.

In June, Adelaide Cabaret Festival takes over Adelaide Festival Centre for 3 weeks of sass and song, while in July, Illuminate Adelaide lights the city with large-scale installations.

And they all leave room to keep going. Three days here will give you a good feel for Adelaide, but some of South Australia’s best experiences sit just beyond the city, so definitely extend your trip. The Adelaide Hills and Barossa Valley put cellar doors and long lunches within easy reach. A little further south, Kangaroo Island brings wildlife, wilder coastlines and empty beaches. With United’s seasonal nonstop service between San Francisco and Adelaide returning from December 2026, it’s even easier to plan a South Australia trip that gives you a taste of the capital and time to explore this unique region.