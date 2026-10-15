Guide to Kangaroo Island

Roughly the size of Rhode Island, South Australia’s Kangaroo Island offers one of Australia’s most accessible ecotourism escapes. And with the return of direct flights between San Francisco and Adelaide in December 2026 with United, it is the ultimate season-swap destination for North American travelers.

Just a short hop from the mainland, this laid-back and sparsely developed island surrounded by the glittering Southern Ocean is a sublime spot to soak up the Australian summer, when its uncrowded beaches are perfect for swimming, and gourmet dining opportunities peak. Intimate wildlife encounters are a year-round highlight, while Kangaroo Island’s wild and rugged landscapes – over 40% of the island is protected – offer endless opportunities to sidestep the crowds and recalibrate in nature.

When Should I Go to Kangaroo Island?

Coastal scenery on Kangaroo Island. South Australia Tourism Commission

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It’s always a good time to visit Kangaroo Island. The warm summer months (December to February) are a popular time to beach-hop and enjoy extended cellar-door opening hours, while the cooler spring and fall seasons typically offer the most comfortable weather for hiking.

Winter (June to August) sees the heaviest rainfall along with chilly winds, so warm layers and a waterproof jacket are essential. Some local restaurants close during the cooler (and quieter) months, but it’s a great time for observing wildlife, with kangaroo joeys beginning to emerge from their mothers’ pouches in June. Koala joeys begin to emerge in August and can be seen riding on their mothers’ backs anytime through to February.

How Much Time Should I Spend on Kangaroo Island?

It’s possible to visit Kangaroo Island on a very long self-drive day trip or tour from Adelaide (Aboriginal name: Tarntanya), with typical organized day trips including visits to Flinders Chase National Park and Seal Bay Conservation Park. But it’s more relaxing and rewarding to spend at least a few days exploring the island in a rental car. Five days is the sweet spot for enjoying the island at an unhurried pace.

Is It Easy to Get In and Around Kangaroo Island?

It’s easy to get to Kangaroo Island, which receives a dozen flights a week from Adelaide (45 minutes). The SeaLink Kangaroo Island Ferry linking mainland Cape Jervis and Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island’s east coast makes up to 11 daily round trips – allow 2 hours for the 106km drive from Adelaide to Cape Jervis, then 45 minutes on the ferry.

A car is essential for getting around the island, as there is no public transport, and taxis and rideshares don’t operate here. The island’s quiet country roads are easy enough to navigate (Australian telecom company Telstra offers the best data coverage for using online navigation apps). Avoid driving at night, when the island’s abundant wildlife is most active.

If you’re not keen to self-drive, local operators, including Exceptional Kangaroo Island, offer luxury multiday touring packages including gourmet dining experiences and expert-led wildlife watching.

Top Things to Do on Kangaroo Island

Get Immersed in the Rugged Beauty of Flinders Chase National Park

Admirals Arch on Kangaroo Island. South Australia Tourism Commission

Occupying the island’s western tip, Flinders Chase National Park is a must-visit. Begin at its state-of-the-art visitor center, featuring displays that delve into the park’s ecosystems and Aboriginal connections. Then continue to Cape du Couedic to admire its 1909 lighthouse and follow the steps down to Admirals Arch, a magnificent natural rock arch where a resident colony of long-nosed fur seals can often be seen dozing on the rocks. Nearby are the Remarkable Rocks, a surreal cluster of time-weathered granite boulders encrusted with tangerine lichen.

The park has numerous walking trails. For the ultimate adventure, lace up your boots for the Kangaroo Island Wilderness Trail. This 5-day, 66km hike weaves along the national park’s dramatic sea cliffs and through the most botanically unique area of South Australia, with four dedicated camping areas along the trail.

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Be Awed by Kelly Hill Caves

Step into another world at Kelly Hill Caves Conservation Park, a subterranean labyrinth of sinkholes and caverns decorated with fragile stalagmites, stalactites, helictites and columns that extend for miles. Formed over 200 million years, this natural wonder can only be visited on one of three daily guided tours, which take about an hour and include a mesmerizing audiovisual light display.

Embark on a DIY Wildlife Safari

Left: Seal Bay. Right: A koala on a wildlife tour with Exceptional Kangaroo Island. South Australia Tourism Commission (2)

Kangaroo Island’s geographic isolation has created a natural sanctuary where distinct subspecies thrive safely away from many introduced pests and predators. Among them are the Kangaroo Island kangaroo (a subspecies of the western grey kangaroo), tammar wallaby, short-beaked echidna and the glossy-black cockatoo. The island is also home to Australia’s largest disease-free koala population and serves as one of the last strongholds of the Rosenberg’s goanna.

After visiting the fur seals in Flinders Chase National Park, continue your DIY safari at Seal Bay Conservation Park to view its large colony of endangered Australian sea lions from a raised boardwalk, with a chance of adorable pups year-round.

Kangaroos and wallabies can also be seen grazing in open areas across the island during the golden hours of dawn and dusk, and while wild koalas are relatively easy to spot across the island, you can’t miss them at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Boost your wildlife-spotting opportunities by bedding down at Ecopia Retreat, a boutique ecolodge set on a private wildlife sanctuary teeming with echidnas, koalas, kangaroos and other native creatures.

Sign up for an evening tour with the Penneshaw Penguin Centre for a chance to spot little penguins returning to their burrows after a day’s fishing, or join a dolphin-watching safari with the likes of Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures to hang out with the local bottlenose dolphins.

Cellar-Door Hop Across the Island

Kangaroo Island is renowned for its cool-climate maritime wines, with key varietals including shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. Five local wineries have cellar doors. Overlooking its namesake bay, Bay of Shoals is handy for travelers staying in Kingscote. Springs Road and The Islander Estate Vineyards are also nearby in the Cygnet River area. In the island’s southeast, False Cape Wines has a lovely outdoor terrace overlooking the vines, while Dudley Wines perches high on a cliff near Penneshaw, with hazy views of the mainland across the Backstairs Passage.

Kangaroo Island Spirits. South Australia Tourism Commission

Prefer gin? Kangaroo Island is also home to one of Australia’s most lauded distilleries, Kangaroo Island Spirits, which hosts experiences ranging from tastings to cocktail classes, and Kangaroo Island Brewery is the place for a craft pint. Both venues are within striking distance of Kingscote, with wine bars including the Pick and Shovel and Ritual conveniently located in the heart of town.

Feast on Island Produce

From fresh-caught seafood to zero-mile meats, Kangaroo Island produce is legendary. Some of the best places to sample it include Sunset Food and Wine, a Kangaroo Island institution overlooking American Beach near Penneshaw. Or head to its similarly popular sister venue, Tirage in Kingscote, to sample dishes like kingfish crudo and Kangaroo Island lamb shoulder pie.

Kangaroo Island and South Australian produce also star in the leisurely Mediterranean-style feasts served up at the Fig Tree at Snelling Beach between mid-November and April. You can also sample fresh island produce from the source at Island Beehive in Kingscote, KI Oysters in American River and Emu Bay Lavender in Emu Bay, which bakes a delectable lavender scone.

Uncover Your Perfect Beach

Stokes Bay Beach on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Kristyna Erbenova/Shutterstock

With more than 50 named beaches to choose from, it’s easy to find your own private patch of sand on Kangaroo Island. If you only have time to visit one beach, make it Stokes Bay Beach, a hidden turquoise bay on the north coast reached by a short tunnel through a cliff. King George Beach, Snelling Beach and Emu Bay Beach also offer a dreamy combo of powder-white sand and ice-blue water on the north coast. The vivid blues of Vivonne Bay Beach make it a popular spot to spend a day on the sand on the south coast, while Bales Beach, further east along the south coast, offers wild seclusion.

Tee Off at a World-Class Golf Course

Unfurling along the limestone cliffs of Pennington Bay, the Cliffs, which is set to open in late 2026, is transforming Kangaroo Island into one of Australia’s most sophisticated golfing destinations. Routed by acclaimed Australian golf course designer Darius Oliver, the island’s first 18-hole links course is anchored by the Clubhouse, offering all-day dining and a clutch of luxurious suites with Southern Ocean views.

My Favorite Thing to Do on Kangaroo Island

I love Kangaroo Island’s boutique wineries and wild landscapes, but it’s the abundance of wildlife that keeps me coming back. It’s such a joy to easily observe wild koalas here, as they can be difficult to spot in many of their mainland habitats. And I have a soft spot for Kangaroo Island echidnas, which are paler than their mainland cousins. On my last visit, I spotted a screeching flock of endangered glossy-black cockatoos, which was a real treat.

How Much Money Do I Need for Kangaroo Island?

Expect to pay an “island premium” on everyday expenses – cards are widely accepted, but keep cash handy for roadside stalls. Transport and accommodation will be the biggest expenses for most visitors, though national park entry fees can also add up.

Unpowered campsite: from AU$22

Double room at a luxury ecolodge per night: from AU$900

Car rental per day: from AU$150

Ferry ticket one-way: adult/child from AU$49/25.50

Flinders Chase National Park entry: adult/child AU$14.90/8.70

Seal Bay Conservation Park entry: adult/child AU$20.70/12.40

Kelly Hill Caves tour: adult/child AU$31/18.60

Gin tasting experience at Kangaroo Island Spirits: AU$42

Guided tasting at Islander Estate Vineyards: AU$10

Fish and chips pub meal with local King George whiting: about AU$30

Where Should I Stay on Kangaroo Island?

Left: Sauna at the Southern Ocean Lodge spa. Right: The Remarkable Suite. Southern Ocean Lodge (2)

Island accommodation is centered in the main town of Kingscote, where you’ll also find the bulk of the island’s restaurants and bars, but there are also numerous campgrounds, hotels, ecolodges, vacation rentals, heritage-listed cottages and other accommodations scattered across the island. Book summertime stays well in advance.

For the ultimate wildlife paradise, Sea Dragon's 320 acres are home to most native species living on Kangaroo Island, from kangaroos to koalas – not to mention all of its rooms have stunning ocean views. Lean into ultra-luxury at Southern Ocean Lodge, one of Australia’s finest ecolodges, which reopened on the windswept clifftops of the southwest coast in 2023 after the original lodge was razed by Australia’s Black Summer fires of 2019–20. Or have the run of Dune House, a design-led holiday retreat sleeping six that’s just steps from Emu Bay Beach. Perfect for couples, Stowaway Kangaroo Island has four private, architecturally designed retreats near Stokes Bay Beach, complete with a hot tub, sauna, double-sided wood fire and large bathtub.

Make It Happen

After a few days exploring Adelaide, South Australia’s largely undiscovered little capital city, it’s really easy to add on a minibreak on Kangaroo Island, where incredible wildlife, wild coast and sublime beaches will feel like you’re in a different world. With United’s seasonal nonstop service between San Francisco and Adelaide returning from December 2026, it’s even easier to plan a South Australia trip that gives you a taste of the capital and time to explore this unique region.