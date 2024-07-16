I am desperate for a vacation. I spend my lunch break searching up last-minute sun holidays and immersing myself in Lonely Planet articles on dreamy beaches, cool city breaks, epic festival experiences and places that offer incredibly tasty things to eat.

I'm more desperate than usual, mainly because summer has eluded me so far. I live in Ireland, and this part of Europe is enduring unseasonably dreary weather. I'm talking endless gray skies, persistent drizzle, and temperatures hovering around a chilly 18°C/64°F daily. I need to feel the sun so I'm considering a little trip in September. Maybe something like this? I've also been inspired by my teammates, who have been exploring some really colorful places in all sorts of climates recently.

Let's see what they've been up to in July—maybe you'll find some inspo in here too.

- Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

Ru and her husband Tosh enjoy pizza in Naples, pose for sunset in Tropea and relax with an LP guidebook in hand in Parghelia © Ru Ogata/ Lonely Planet

Southern Italy

Ru Ogata, Visual Designer

I explored southern Italy with my husband Tosh, taking the train to three fantastic, yet very different places. We spent the first few days indulging in the sweet and savory delights of Naples and soaking in the city’s friendly, energetic vibes. I was surprised to find myself as excited by the sweet pastries, like sfogliatelle (flaky pastry with ricotta and cream filling), as I was by my primary reason for traveling to Naples — pizza.

Next, we traveled by train to the small town of Parghelia in Calabria, a highlight of my trip. My accommodation, run by the incredible host Gianni, featured private access to a stunning beach with free sun loungers and parasols. Gianni grows herbs, including the most amazing basil I've ever tasted, that guests are free to use when cooking. The town itself was small and intimate, with a surprising number of restaurant options despite not being touristy.

Finally, we visited the more touristy seaside town of Tropea, where I enjoyed some of the most delicious food of my trip. Highlights included a gelato dessert called tartufo at Caffè del Corso and lobster linguine at Il Marchese restaurant.

Tip: When visiting Parghelia, watch the sunrise with a spritz while lying in a hammock at the casual hilltop bar Pousada Café.

Max kicks back with a Fleur de Lis cocktail, grabs lunch at NOLA Po'boys and shares his record haul after a day of thrifting © Max Felderman / Lonely Planet

New Orleans, USA

Max Felderman, Sales & Marketing Manager

I had a fantastic long weekend in New Orleans, staying at the historic Hotel Monteleone, one of the oldest family-owned hotels in the United States. I started with a swim in the rooftop pool and a famous Fleur de Lis cocktail before heading to the Garden District. There, I got a great haul at NOLA Mix Records, bought books from the Garden District Book Shop, and enjoyed excellent coffee at Whatever Coffee. Dinner and cocktails at Sylvain in the French Quarter capped off the day.

The next day, with French Truck Coffee in hand, we hopped on a streetcar down St. Charles Avenue to Audubon Park, then walked along Magazine Street for more thrift shopping. Lunch was a sandwich at NOLA Poboys in the French Quarter. Dinner at Pêche featured a whole fish and good accommodations for my food allergies (not always easy to find). Before leaving, we grabbed beignets from Café du Monde (delicious), strolled through Jackson Square, had coffee at Fourth Wall, and then hit the road.

Tip: Don't be afraid to walk! As long as you're staying hydrated, the heat is manageable and you'll see so much more of the city.

Jessica and her mom take hikes and selfies in Newfoundland © Jessica Lockhart / Lonely Planet

Newfoundland, Canada

Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor

A conference in Newfoundland was the perfect excuse for a road trip across the island with my 72-year-old mom. We watched puffins in Elliston; visited Dildo (yes, a real place name); got screeched-in in St John’s (a Newfie tradition that involves kissing a cod fish); and visited the mid-century modern departures lounge at Gander Airport, made famous by musical Come from Away.

My favorite stop was Gros Morne National Park’s fjord-like Western Brook Pond. With its steep granite cliffs covered in trees and waterfalls cascading into the freshwater below, this serene spot is easily one of Canada’s most underrated destinations.

Tip: Newfoundland’s iceberg season usually runs from early June to July. To find out where the icebergs are, you can use the crowdsourced Iceberg Finder, but if – like me – you prefer the weather radar to the weather forecast, then you’ll love Environment Canada’s Daily Iceberg Analysis Report.

Chamidae unwinds with an Aperol spritz; explores Guana Island and adds a conch to the Conch Island display © Chamidae Ford / Lonely Planet

British Virgin Islands, Caribbean

Chamidae Ford, Associate Writer

I just returned from five days in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), where I had an amazing time island hopping between Tortola, Guana, Anegada, and Cooper Island. My ideal vacation includes daily swimming, and that's exactly what I did!

I stayed on Guana Island, a private island with only one hotel. The first evening, I swam alone on a deserted beach, one of the most peaceful moments of my life. I swam at several of the seven beaches and toured the orchard, sampling fresh fruits like passion fruit, star fruit and papaya.

In Tortola, I hiked to a pineapple farm and then bouldered up to a natural spring. Later I enjoyed cocktails at sunset at Smugglers Cove beach and visited a 200-year-old rum distillery on Tortola, where I got to sample the goods.

I also spent two days on a catamaran, where a highlight was a visit to Conch Island. This is a spot where all the fishers discard the empty shells of conch they catch – it looks like an art installation. Not only did I watch our guide catch the conch, but he also showed us how to clean it and make ceviche. I got the honor of tossing the empty shell onto the island!

Tip: Most people rent a catamaran and sail through BVI, but make sure to spend some time on the islands! There are so many good, locally-owned restaurants and shops worth trying.