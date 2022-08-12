Burning Man can be one of the most magical, surprising, mind-blowing and simultaneously challenging experiences of your life.

I should know. I’ve been three times.

There really is no place like “the playa” – as the dried-out lakebed where the sprawling music festival–immersive art exhibition–pageant–spiritual revival takes place each year is universally known.

First started in 1986 with 10 people burning an 8ft wooden effigy of a man on San Francisco’s Baker Beach, Burning Man is now a massive art and music event attended by some 80,000 people every year in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert around Labor Day (from August 25 to September 2 in 2024). “Burning Man used to be cool” is something people have said for decades.

I’m here to tell you it remains unquestionably amazing.

It’s vital to know that Burning Man isn’t an event you just spontaneously decide to attend. You’ll need a ticket (which you probably should have by now, as they sell out almost instantly every year) and enough supplies to survive the week. All this costs a lot of money: $575 (plus taxes and fees) just for the ticket, followed by the costs of getting to the playa, accommodation, and many days’ worth of food, water, sunscreen and other supplies.

Coming from someone who’s been and will certainly go again, it’s worth every penny. If my enthusiasm is contagious, here are some key tips as you prepare for Burning Man 2024.

You can expect many things on the playa – but not luxury. Carlos Avila Gonzalez / The San Francisco Chronicle / Getty

1. Don’t expect glamping

You might have read reports in recent years of celebrities and tech billionaires living it up in luxury on the playa. Yet flying into Burning Man and staying in a fancy RV with gourmet food is not only frowned upon: the organization now forbids third-party deliveries of trailers and supplies, and has previously booted some “plug-and-play” camps that provide everything for a usually high fee. Expect to rough it – at least a bit.

Whether that means staying in an RV or a tent is up to you. I’ve done both: an RV is definitely more comfortable, but they are expensive, and rentals get booked up quickly. If you’re going to sleep in a tent, make sure you have one with deep stakes, as they tend to blow away in dust storms.

Before you set off, read Burning Man’s official Survival Guide.

2. Join a camp – and a community

A great way to participate fully in the experience is by joining a camp; there’s one for anything and everything. For instance, my camp, Electric Cheese Land, hosts cheese-focused events – say, Swiss raclette with yodeling in the background. Others put on live concerts, provide free showers or pour endless booze in Old West–style bars (bring a reusable cup with a lid if you wish to partake). In one day, you can go from having a portrait taken of your genitals to playing in a hockey tournament to grabbing poutine at midnight. Truly, anything goes.

While it’s possible to go rogue and set up your tent beyond the city limits, joining a camp will provide you with community right off the bat – and everyone who is a repeat Burner loves seeing it again through a first-timer’s eyes. Joining a camp will also help you get tickets in the future, since camps in good standing (meaning they kept their area clean and contributed to the event) are allotted direct group-sale passes for the following year.

If you’d like to join one, here’s the full list (from 2023) of registered camps, with contact information.

On the playa, don’t be shy with your outfits. Aerial Film Studio / Shutterstock

3. Embrace the gifting culture

I can’t count the number of times people who haven’t been to Burning Man have told me (incorrectly) that it’s a bartering society. No, you won’t be required to flash someone for a beer, or give a sticker to see Diplo DJing on an art car.

Burning Man is organized on the basis that everyone is a participant – no artist or creator, no matter how prominent, is on a different level than anyone else. Some participate by creating art, delivering oven-baked pizza at 3am (I’ve seen it), offering airplane rides or spraying you with lavender water.

And if you are going to participate in the gift-giving, embrace the festival’s spirit by focusing on practical, consumable and creative gifts that avoid needless waste.

4. The playa will provide everything...but water

One thing that people almost never gift is water; you are expected to bring your own. “Radical self-reliance” is one of the most important of Burning Man’s 10 Principles, so be sure to arrive with 1.5 gallons of drinking water per day (more if you plan to shower). Always take a bottle or hydration pack with you whenever you leave camp. Electrolyte drinks like coconut water or Gatorade powder mixed in a jug of water can also help you stay hydrated. As the old Burning Man saying goes: “Piss clear.”

Don’t count on walking around the vast playa – hop on a bicycle or other type of vehicle. Aerial Film Studio / Shutterstock

5. You’ll need a bike

Burning Man is way bigger than most people think. It would likely take you hours to walk from your camp to the outer limits of “deep playa,” especially if you want to climb on or interact with all the jaw-dropping artwork.

Rent or bring your own bike (preferably one with thicker tires), and never, ever plan on discarding it in the desert after you pack up. Alas, you should also count on bringing a combination lock, as people do steal bikes during the festival.

6. Express yourself

You can be whoever you want at Burning Man, so bring clothes that you feel express your best self. This could be a neon wig, sparkly captain’s coat or sorcerer’s hat – again, anything goes at Burning Man. Just be sure to bring various outfits, including warmer clothes for cooler nights (fuzzy onesies are perfect since you can slip them off when the sun comes up). Avoid glitter, loose sequins and feathers as they will fall off, creating MOOP (“matter out of place” – aka garbage on the playa).

Need to refresh your wardrobe while on the playa? Camps like Kostume Kult gift outfits.

7. Light up your life

The playa at night feels like a video game on the moon: tens of thousands of people biking around, mutant vehicles spewing fire and music blasting from every direction. Avoid being a “darkwad” (Burning Man speak for people without lights) by bringing lots of LED lights and EL wire and putting them all over your outfits, bag and bike.

After dark, count on Burners to sparkle, shine and spew fire. lukas bischoff / Alamy

8. Go with the flow

As you enter the event, you will be handed a booklet with events happening throughout the week – everything from salsa classes to free ice cream to seminars about polyamory and BDSM. It’s tempting to want to plan out your week, but you should also leave plenty of time for spontaneity. Exploring (especially on your own!) is when the magic happens and will make for the best memories.

9. Give your phone a rest

There’s no cell reception or wi-fi on the playa, so don’t expect to update your family every day or check the news. Enjoy the break from the “default” world.

Speaking of your phone: don’t take pictures of everything. The dust will diminish the quality, and some people don’t want their photo shared online. If you do take photos of specific people, ask permission first.

10. Don’t smoke weed in public, and go easy on the booze

While cannabis is legal in Nevada, it is prohibited at Burning Man since the event takes place on federal land. There are undercover cops dressed as partiers who can kick you out.

And maybe shy away from bringing bottles upon bottles of booze for yourself. If you plan to drink, there are plenty of camps that distribute alcohol for free. Besides, if you drink too much, you risk getting dehydrated.

Whatever else you do at Burning Man, don’t miss a sunrise set. Pandora Pictures / Shutterstock

11. Catch a sunrise set

No matter how hard you try, you will never do or see everything at Burning Man. But you should definitely see a sunrise set at least once. I once spent the night dancing on the playa and watched a guy sing a rousing rendition of “Hallelujah” on top of a yellow submarine while the sun came up. It might have been the best moment of my life.

On mornings I want to see the sunrise, I like to have a late nap after dinner, when it’s cooler, then set my alarm to wake up around 11pm.

12. You will have dust in curious places

Sand in the Black Rock Desert is not the same as you’ll find at the beach. The alkaline dust here will stick to anything and get into every crack and crevice. The only way to get it off is with fierce scrubbing or vinegar, and showers are few and far between during your week at Burning Man.

So take care of your skin. Good chapstick and sunscreen with high SPF are musts. Some bring drops for their eyes (especially those who wear contact lenses), and essential oils or salve to remedy a dry nose and cuticles.

Goggles and face masks or bandanas also help protect you during inevitable dust storms. Always wear closed-toe boots or shoes – bare or sandaled feet can lead to painful “playa foot” rashes.

13. Plan for a midweek meltdown

Even if you stay sober, the heat, dust and constant socializing will be taxing on your body and mind – usually resulting in a meltdown around Tuesday or Wednesday if you stay the whole week. I’ve seen many a tear and shed my fair share. When these challenging feelings inevitably arise, hydrate and take some quiet time at your camp (or in a chiller one if yours is blasting music).

If your meltdown happens while you’re on psychedelics or other substances, the Zendo Project provides a comforting environment with professionals who know how to assist you in going through it.

14. Leave a memory in the temple

On the last night, silence sweeps over the playa as the giant Temple is burned down, marking the end of the event. The Temple is solemn and spiritual for a lot of people, regardless of their religion or faith, and visiting it before it burns down is usually a highlight of the event. If you have someone or something to commemorate, bring a photo or write a note and leave it on the Temple walls.

15. Leave no trace

Do not toss your beer cans or food wrappers in the dust expecting someone to pick them up. You will be judged. Burning Man is a privilege and will not continue if the playa can’t be kept the way it is before the event takes place every year, so bring out everything you bring in and dispose of it properly. Leave no trace – for real.

Here’s a list of places to throw our trash after the event.