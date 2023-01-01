Black Rock Desert

Outside Gerlach, which is itself roughly 100 miles northeast of Reno, world land-speed records have been set on these dry, mud-cracked playas. Although most people only visit during Burning Man, this vast wilderness is primed for outdoor adventures year-round. Drop by Gerlach’s small museum for information and advice before heading out.

If you're thinking of camping on BLM land, it certainly sounds like a great idea until you get out there – the wind comes through something fierce at night. Plan accordingly.