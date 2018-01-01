Newfoundland Puffin and Whale Watch Cruise

Explore the incredible Witless Bay Ecological Reserve, home to over 2.5 million seabirds and one of the largest populations of whales in the North Atlantic (sightings vary by season). The Reserve is located at the end of Iceberg Alley. Icebergs pass along the coast each spring and summer, while on their journey from Greenland to their end in the warm waters of the Gulf Stream south of Newfoundland. By the time the icebergs reach the Reserve, they have been sculpted by the seas, sun, waves and shoreline to create incredible shapes. Each season is different! You'll travel aboard a stable catamaran with a comfortable viewing platform for your wildlife experience. The catamaran can accommodate 100 persons in comfort on its outside decks and also has inside accommodations for all passengers in the event of inclement weather. This is the only tour vessel in Newfoundland with sufficient capacity. The tour includes stops along the sheltered areas of the islands that comprise the Witless Bay Ecological Reserve. The areas visited offer great opportunities to view and photograph the nesting sites and activities of several seabird species including, but not limited to, Atlantic Puffins, Common Murres, Razorbilled Auks, Black Legged Kittiwakes, and Black Guillemots. Additional species that may be encountered during the cruise include Northern Gannets, Greater Shearwaters, Northern Fulmars, etc (sightings vary by time of season)Whale watching is big part of the adventure with the peak season for encounters typically mid-June through mid-August annually. Your cruise is renown for the consistency of whale encounters throughout the summer season. The tour route varies slightly from trip to trip depending on weather conditions, time of the season, and presence/location of whales which move throughout the Reserve. While your local service provider will make all reasonable efforts to provide you with an opportunity to encounter whales in their natural environment, the level of activity and interaction is entirely at the discretion of the whales. Please note that whales cannot be guaranteed on any particular departure. Each cruise is narrated by an experienced, professional crew. Enjoy lively and engaging commentary, with a mix of information about the natural and cultural heritage of the area. The guides and crew are equipped with wireless microphones and are happy to answer your questions or repeat information. This cruise departs from the private dock in Bay Bulls, only 25 minutes from downtown St. John's. Free parking is available on site and a convenient shuttle service (additional charges apply) is available from major hotels and B&B's in St. John's.