The Yucatán Peninsula has it all. Ancient Maya ruins, colonial-era cities, buzzy beach towns, azure waters, wild nature, mesmerising museums and a flavor-packed food scene.

The peninsula is made up of three distinct states – as well as bits of Guatemala and Belize – Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche.

Quintana Roo is home to the tourist hubs of Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, but for a change of pace, head west to Yucatán and its cultural capital Mérida and to Campeche with its jungle-clad Maya ruins.

This compact region is bursting at the seams with travel adventures; here’s our pick of the best.

1. Take in the Maya masterpiece of Chichén Itzá

Mexico’s most famous archaeological site never fails to amaze. Chichén Itzá’s stunning centerpiece is El Castillo, a 25m-high pyramid dedicated to the plumed serpent Kukulcán.

It’s a showcase of the Maya’s astronomical prowess; during the March and September equinoxes, the sun creates the shadow of a serpent slithering down its steps.

Planning tip: Chichén Itzá is always busy, but if you get in as soon as the gates open, you’ll have a couple of hours to explore before the tour buses arrive. It’s cooler then, too.

A Yucatán cenote. Cenote Aktunchen/Getty Images

2. Swim in an ancient cenote

Scattered across the Yucatán Peninsula are thousands of cenotes, sinkholes that the Maya used as sources of fresh water and sacred sacrificial sites. Now these Insta-worthy, jungle-fringed watering holes are perfect for cooling off in.

Close to Chichén Itzá – which has its own Cenote Sagrado – Cenote Ik Kil is famed for its otherworldly curtain of roots and vines; the cave-like Cenote Palomitas near Valladolid drips with stalactites, and at Cenote Dos Ojos near Tulum – part of the world's largest underwater cave systems – a Maya snorkel guide will lead you through a wonderland of water-filled caverns.

Planning tip: Many cenotes can only be accessed by car or taking a tour; bring a towel, bathing suit and cash for refreshments.

3. Immerse yourself in Yucatecan culture in Mérida

In the late 19th century, Yucatán’s colonial-era capital – dubbed the White City due to its white limestone buildings – grew rich from henequén; the fibrous leaves of this native species of agave were used to make rope, and it became known as green gold.

Today, the city is a cultural powerhouse that belies its size, with design-forward boutique hotels, contemporary restaurants and cutting-edge galleries.

And it’s full of fabulous museums, including the world-class Gran Museo del Mundo Maya and the Museo Regional de Antropología set in the magnificent Palacio Cantón.

For a glimpse into the region’s history, head south to the beautifully restored Hacienda Yaxcopoil or Hacienda Sotuta de Peón, a still-working estate, to learn about traditional methods of henequén production.

Detour: Lovers of Mexican folk art should consider stopping off at Valladolid’s Casa de los Venados, where more than 3,000 pieces – the country’s biggest private collection – are displayed in a colonial-era mansion.

Calakmul ruins. Iren Key/Shutterstock

4. Make like Indiana Jones at Calakmul

You’re more likely to hear the chatter of monkeys than fellow travelers at Calakmul, a remote Maya ruin enveloped in jungle, 300km southeast of Campeche.

In its heyday, around 500-850 CE, it was one of the most prosperous Maya cities; today, many of its 6,000 structures are still surrounded by greenery, all part of a vast UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Climb to the top of Structure II – one of the Maya’s tallest pyramids at over 45m – and you might spot Calakmul’s great rival, Tikal, peeking above the jungle canopy across the border in Guatemala.

Detour: If you can’t get to Calakmul, the equally tranquil ruins of Edzná are just 53km southeast of Campeche.

5. Escape to car-free Isla Holbox

Sleepy Isla Holbox is a world – and a two-hour drive and 20-minute ferry ride – away from the bright lights of Cancún. The sandy streets are made for exploring on two feet or two wheels, the pristine beaches are perfect for lounging and the warm shallow waters are ideal for swimming.

And it’s home to one of Mother Nature’s loveliest light shows – a bioluminescent bay where the water shimmers with an ethereal blue light at night, especially from May to September.

Planning tip: If you dream of swimming with whale sharks, tours depart daily from late May to September, when they arrive to feed and mate. July to August is peak season.

Flamingos on Isla Holbox. Jana Hake/Shutterstock

6. Float among flamingos at Reserva de la Biosfera Ría Celestún

To spy on thousands of pink flamingos feeding and preening, take a boat or kayak tour of the Reserva de la Biósfera Ría Celestún, around 100km west of Mérida.

Its protected wetlands and mangroves are home to more than 300 bird species, including roseate spoonbills, ospreys and magnificent frigatebirds, as well as one of the world’s largest colonies of American flamingos in winter.

Planning tip: Boat tours are offered year-round, but peak flamingo nesting season is from November to March; if you’re on a budget, it’s easy to arrange a boat share with fellow travelers. And if you’re visiting from March to July, head to the remote Reserva de la Biosfera Ría Lagartos, 100km north of Valladolid, for the flamingo breeding season.

7. Taste traditional dishes in Mérida

Follow the locals to Mérida’s Mercado de Santiago, where the legendary Taqueria La Lupita serves up the best cochinita pibil in town – corn tortillas stuffed with slow-roasted pork marinated in citrus and spices, topped with pickled red onions.

Polcanes (fried corn dumplings), panuchos and salbutes (variations on fried tortillas) are also on the menu. It’s particularly popular on Sunday mornings; get there early – the market closes around 1pm – and bring cash.

Detour: The market sits next to the Parque de Santiago, which is filled with locals on Tuesday evenings twirling to the rhythms of danzón, mambo and cha-cha at the free dance party, Remembranzas Musicales; there are street food stalls, too.

8. Drive the Ruta Puuc

Just 80km south of Mérida, the Ruta Puuc is a 40km (25 mile) driving route connecting five distinctive Maya ruins – Uxmal, Kabah, Sayil, Xlapak and Labná – that can be covered in a day if you’re short of time.

They all boast unique Puuc-style architecture characterized by decorative mosaics, including symbolic figures and geometric patterns carved into the stone facades.

If you only visit one ruin, make it Uxmal. Marvel at the Pyramid of the Magician that towers above the site and the ornate stone friezes of the Nuns’ Quadrangle, decorated with monkeys, birds and Chaac, the all-powerful rain god.

Detour: Melipona stingless bees are native to the Yucatán and considered sacred by the Maya. You can help to conserve ancient beekeeping practices, empower women beekeepers and taste the uniquely flavored honey by visiting a bee sanctuary, such as Meliponario Lool-hà in Maní, 45km east of Uxmal.

Isla Contoy beach. LUNAMARINA/Getty Images

9. Sail to Parque Nacional Isla Contoy

There are no hotels, bars or nightclubs on car-free Isla Contoy. This pint-sized national park has been a protected area for over 60 years and is a refuge for more than 170 seabird species and around 250 species of fish and marine wildlife, including endangered sea turtles.

Its icing-sugar soft white sand is lapped by turquoise water and to the south, the Ixlache Reef – part of the world’s second-longest reef – is the perfect spot for snorkeling with spectacular sea creatures.

Planning tip: The national park limits visitors to 200 per day, and the only way to get there is on a guided boat tour from an approved operator in Isla Mujeres or Cancún.

10. Explore Isla Cozumel’s underwater world

There’s no shortage of world-class diving sites in the Yucatán, particularly on the Caribbean coast. Isla Cozumel offers year-round diving – calm, gin-clear waters, comfortable temperatures and a stretch of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reefs that teems with tropical fish.

Some of the most popular sites include Santa Rosa Wall, Punta Sur and Palancar Reef. And, reached by boat, El Cielo’s shallow turquoise waters are ideal for snorkeling among starfish and stingrays.

Planning tip: Dive sites are quieter between May and November; hawksbill and loggerhead turtles arrive to lay their eggs between May and September, and November to March is the best time to spot sharks and eagle rays.

A Campeche street. NYCKellyWilliams/Shutterstock

11. Wander Campeche’s historic heart

The picturesque port city of Campeche has one of Mexico’s most beautiful and best-preserved historic centers.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the cobbled streets of its walled city – built to keep pirates at bay – are lined with candy-colored colonial-era mansions, or take a stroll, jog or cycle along the 7km-long malecón (waterfront promenade).

Housed in a former fort, the Museo Arqueológico de Campeche is a must-see, displaying iconic Maya artifacts from Calakmul and Edzná.

Planning tip: Don’t miss out on a feast of just-caught seafood, including Campeche classic pan de cazón, a lasagne-like dish layering tortillas, dogfish, black beans and spicy tomato sauce.

12. Take time out in Tulum

With its boho-chic vibe, postcard-perfect beaches and spectacular seafront Maya ruins, it’s no wonder travelers flock to Tulum.

Salute the sun from a yoga shala, wallow in the healing waters and restorative mud of the stunning Laguna de Kaan Luum and sweat it out at Yäan Healing Sanctuary’s Moon Temazcal Ceremony led by a Maya healer. Then dance til dawn at a moonlit beach party.

Detour: Maya-run Community Tours Sian Ka’an offer tours of the Reserva de la Biosfera Sian Ka'an, a boundless coastal reserve of tropical forest, pristine beaches and sapphire-blue lagoons, 45km (28 miles) south of Tulum.