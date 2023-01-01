Sotuta de Peón, 32km south of Mérida, is the only working henequén hacienda in the world. Jump aboard a horse and cart and view the henequén process from plant to finished product, visit the original homestead, plus visit a Maya house and cenote (take your bathing suit). The tour takes about three hours.

If getting there is an issue, opt for the 'Combo' package out of Mérida (per person M$1050, minimum two people), where they pick you up and drop you off after the tour. And if you like it that much, you can stay in one of 14 luxury suites (double including breakfast M$3880). The highlight is the chat with don Antonio, an elderly Maya gentleman and former worker.