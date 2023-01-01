Hacienda San Pedro Ochil

There's no lodging (or old house) here, but it provides an interesting look at how henequén was grown and processed. From the parking lot, follow the tracks once used by small wheeled carts to haul materials to and from the processing plant. You'll pass hemp and filigree workshops, and a small museum with changing exhibitions. The casa de maquinas (machine house) and smokestack still stand.

Ochil also has a restaurant (mains M$100 to M$200) and swimming pool, plus a cenote, though it's not possible to swim there.