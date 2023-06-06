Isla Mujeres

Mexico, Quintana Roo, Caribbean sea, Isla Mujeres

Getty Images

Isla Mujeres generally has a quieter and more relaxing vibe than what you'll find across the bay in Cancún, and there's just enough here to keep you entertained: scuba diving and snorkeling, visiting a turtle farm or simply swimming and lazing around on the island's gorgeous north shore.

  • Playa Garrafón

    Head to this beach for excellent snorkeling. It's 6.5km from the tourist center. A cab costs M$100.

  • Hacienda Mundaca

    A 19th-century slave trader and reputed pirate, Fermín Antonio Mundaca de Marechaja fell in love with a local woman known as La Trigueña (The Brunette)…

  • Iguanas at Punta Sur on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

    At the island's southernmost point you’ll find a lighthouse, a sculpture garden and the worn remains of a temple dedicated to Ixchel, Maya goddess of the…

  • Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

    Once you reach Playa Norte, the island’s main beach, you won’t want to leave. Its warm, shallow waters are the color of blue raspberry syrup and the beach…

  • Capitán Dulché

    To say that this beach club has a maritime museum is a bit of a stretch, but it's as close as the island comes to having some culture, plus you get to see…

  • Playa Secreto

    The lagoon separating a large hotel complex from the rest of the island has a shallow swimming spot that's ideal for kids. Despite the depth (or lack of…

  • Playa Lancheros

    About 5km south of town, this beach is less attractive than Playa Norte, but kayaks and SUPs can be rented if you're up for some water activities. A taxi…

  • Lighthouse

    Affords views from the island's southern end.

Sunset through palms. tropical

Destination Practicalities

The ultimate weekend in Isla Mujeres

Mar 20, 2025 • 5 min read

