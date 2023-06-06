Shop
Isla Mujeres generally has a quieter and more relaxing vibe than what you'll find across the bay in Cancún, and there's just enough here to keep you entertained: scuba diving and snorkeling, visiting a turtle farm or simply swimming and lazing around on the island's gorgeous north shore.
Head to this beach for excellent snorkeling. It's 6.5km from the tourist center. A cab costs M$100.
A 19th-century slave trader and reputed pirate, Fermín Antonio Mundaca de Marechaja fell in love with a local woman known as La Trigueña (The Brunette)…
At the island's southernmost point you’ll find a lighthouse, a sculpture garden and the worn remains of a temple dedicated to Ixchel, Maya goddess of the…
Once you reach Playa Norte, the island’s main beach, you won’t want to leave. Its warm, shallow waters are the color of blue raspberry syrup and the beach…
To say that this beach club has a maritime museum is a bit of a stretch, but it's as close as the island comes to having some culture, plus you get to see…
The lagoon separating a large hotel complex from the rest of the island has a shallow swimming spot that's ideal for kids. Despite the depth (or lack of…
About 5km south of town, this beach is less attractive than Playa Norte, but kayaks and SUPs can be rented if you're up for some water activities. A taxi…
Affords views from the island's southern end.
