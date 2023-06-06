Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Isla Holbox (hol-bosh) has sandy streets, colorful Caribbean buildings, lazing, sun-drunk dogs, and sand so fine its texture is nearly clay. The greenish waters are a unique color from the mixing of ocean currents, and on land there's a mixing too: of locals and tourists, the latter hoping to escape the hubbub of Cancún.
Isla Holbox
On the eastern side of the island, Punta Mosquito is about 2.5km east of the downtown area. It has a large sandbar and is a good place to spot flamingos…
Isla Holbox
On the western edge of the island, about 2.5km from downtown, Punta Coco is a great sunset beach.
Filter by interest:
Jun 14, 2024 • 6 min read
Dec 10, 2018 • 4 min read
Get to the heart of Isla Holbox with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99