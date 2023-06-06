Isla Cozumel

Mercado De Artesanias in Plaza Del Sol

Overview

Fascinating for its dual personality, Cozumel offers an odd mix – quietly authentic neighborhoods existing alongside tourist-friendly playgrounds. Leaving the tourist area behind, you'll find garages that still have shrines to the Virgin and a spirited Caribbean energy in the air. And, of course, there are epic experiences to be had, such as diving at some of the best reefs in the world.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • El Cielo

    El Cielo

    Isla Cozumel

    Living up to its heavenly name, El Cielo's shallow turquoise waters are ideal for snorkeling and swimming among starfish, stingrays and small fish…

  • El Cedral Mayan archaeological site, Cozumel

    El Cedral

    Isla Cozumel

    This Maya ruin, a fertility temple, is the oldest on the island. It’s the size of a small house and has no ornamentation. El Cedral is thought to have…

  • San Gervasio Ruins

    San Gervasio Ruins

    Isla Cozumel

    This overpriced Maya complex is Cozumel’s only preserved ruin. It's thought to have been the location of the sanctuary of Ixchel, goddess of fertility,…

  • Parque Punta Sur

    Parque Punta Sur

    Isla Cozumel

    For the price of admission to this park, you can visit a lighthouse, a small nautical museum and a Maya ruin. The park road leads past an observation…

  • Snorkeler at Beach in Cozumel

    Playa Palancar

    Isla Cozumel

    About 17km south of San Miguel, Palancar is a great beach to visit during the week when the crowds thin out. It has a beach club renting snorkel gear (US…

  • El Castillo Real

    El Castillo Real

    Isla Cozumel

    Down the same intimidating road that leads to Punta Molas are the large Maya ruins known as El Castillo Real (The Royal Castle). The archaeological site,…

  • Sea Walls

    Sea Walls

    Isla Cozumel

    Local and international artists backed by the PangeaSeed foundation created 36 large-scale public murals in 2015 to raise awareness about ocean…

  • Punta Molas

    Punta Molas

    Isla Cozumel

    To reach the far northeast of the island you're best off heading out on an off-road tour to avoid getting stranded on the remote dirt road. The tour makes…

