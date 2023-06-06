Tikal

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Built around 700 AD, the 57 metre high pyramid of Temple V in Tikal was one of the tallest and most voluminous buildings in the Maya world.

Justin Foulkes

Overview

The most striking feature of Tikal is its towering, steep-sided temples, rising to heights of more than 144ft (44m), but what distinguishes it is its jungle setting. Its many plazas have been cleared of trees and vines, its temples uncovered and partially restored, but as you walk from one building to another you pass beneath a dense canopy of rainforest amid the rich, loamy aromas of earth and vegetation. Much of the delight of touring the site comes from strolling the broad causeways, originally built from packed limestone to accommodate traffic between temple complexes. By stepping softly you’re more likely to spot monkeys, agoutis, foxes and ocellated turkeys.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Templo I

    Templo I

    Tikal

    Templo I, the Templo del Gran Jaguar (Temple of the Grand Jaguar), was built to honor – and bury – Ah Cacao. The king may have worked out the plans for…

  • El Mundo Perdido

    El Mundo Perdido

    Tikal

    About 400m southwest of the Gran Plaza is El Mundo Perdido (Lost World), a complex of 38 structures with a huge pyramid in its midst, thought to be…

  • Templo IV

    Templo IV

    Tikal

    Templo IV, at 65m, is the highest building at Tikal and the second-highest pre-Columbian building known in the western hemisphere, after La Danta at El…

  • Acrópolis del Norte

    Acrópolis del Norte

    Tikal

    The Acropolis del Norte predates the nearby temples significantly. Archaeologists have uncovered about 100 different structures, the oldest of which dates…

  • Museo Sylvanus G Morley

    Museo Sylvanus G Morley

    Tikal

    This museum exhibits a number of superb ceramic pieces from excavations, including incense burners and vases, with descriptions of their uses and…

  • Acrópolis Central

    Acrópolis Central

    Tikal

    South and east of the Gran Plaza, this maze of courtyards, little rooms and small temples is thought by many to have been a palace where Tikal's nobles…

  • Templo III

    Templo III

    Tikal

    West of the Gran Plaza, across the Calzada Tozzer (Tozzer Causeway) stands Templo III, still undergoing restoration. Only its upper reaches have been…

  • CCIT

    CCIT

    Tikal

    This Japanese-funded research center is devoted to the identification and restoration of pieces unearthed at the site. The 1300-sq-meter facility has a…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Tikal

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

Guatemala for first-timers

Oct 18, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Tikal with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.