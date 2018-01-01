Welcome to Lake Mburo National Park
Adjacent to the park are the ranches of the Bahima people, who herd the famed long-horned Ankole cattle, a common sight here, unfortunately both inside and outside the park.
Lake Mburo National Park Safari Day Tour from Kampala
Your safari will begin at approximately 6:30am as you head to the western part of Uganda to Lake Mburo National Park. During the 3-4 hour drive, you will have a stopover at the equator for an opportunity to stand in the northern and southern hemispheres at the same time. You’ll continue through the grasslands, which are dotted with settlements, plantations and several herds of local long-horned Ankole cattle which are endemic to this part of the country.When you reach the national park, go for a game drive to search for zebras, hippos, crocodiles, elands, antelopes, impalas and a variety of birds. After a lunch break, go for a 2-hour boat ride on Lake Mburo to see a variety of animals such as hippos, crocodiles and several bird species. When the boat ride ends, go for a nature walk to a salt lick to see animals gathering to lick the soil.Return back to your hotel around 7pm in the evening.
12 Day Rwenzori Trek with Safari
Day 1: Arrival Entebbe International Airport and transfer to Papyrus Guesthouse for overnight stay.Day 2: Entebbe: After breakfast and briefing, take off to Mt Rwenzori National Park (also known as the Mountains of the Moon). Enjoy lunch in Fort Portal and continue to Mihunga where we overnight.Day 3: Trek to Nyabitaba (2650m). Start the trek to Nyakalengija trail head (1600m). We will follow the trail along the Mubuku River to then cross the Mahoma River before climbing through Podocarpus Forest.Day 4: Trek to John Matte Hut (3350m) . Follow a small trail dropping down through the forest to the Kurt Shafer Bridge, below the convergence of the Bujuku and Mubuku Rivers. The forest gradually turns into a bamboo zone where the trail is slippery and moss covered. Day 5: Trek to Bujuku Hut (2900m). The trail crashes down to cross the Bujuku River and enters Lower Bigo Bog, home of giant lobelias. We will cross the bog to the Upper Bog before continuing to Lake Bujuku where for views of the highest mountain.Day 6: Trek to Elena Hut. After Bujuku, we will climb the boggy trail up the slopes west of the lake, passing through the paranormal groundsel gully and then ascend to the Scott Elliott Pass (4372m).Day 7: Ascent to Mt. Stanley (5109 metres) to Kitandara Hut (4027m). If you don't wish to climb the peak, have a more restful day walking from Elena Hut (4541 metres) to Lake Kitandara (4023m). Continue to climb a further three hours to Margherita peak (5109 metres) and later down to Kitandara Hut. Day 8: Trek to Guy Yeopman Hut (3260m). Climb from the base of Mt. Baker to the south side of the mountain to the Fresh Field Pass (4280m). From there we can view the Congo to the west, Mt. Stanley to the north. From the pass, the boggy trail will continue downwards, passing the rock shelter at Bujangalo, the base camp for the historic expedition by the Duke of Abruzzi in 1906.Day 9: Trek to Nyakalengija Trail Head (1600m ASL). Safari extension to Queen Elizabeth National Park hence spend the overnightDay 10: Queen Elizabeth National Park. Proceed to Park for the AM Game drive in the Kasenyi sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park the tracks through Kasenyi, the North Kazinga Plains offer virtually guaranteed of Wildlife.In the afternoon conduct boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel. O/N at Mweya Safari LodgeDay 11: Lake Mburo NP. After breakfast proceed to Lake Mburo National Park. Enroute stopover at the Igongo Cultural Centre for lunch and learn about the culture of the Western Uganda tribe. Proceed to the Lodge; you can view game from your room. O/N at Mihingo Lodge Day 12 – Lake Mburo National Park to Entebbe .The wildlife-rich eastern banks of Lake Mburo can be explored during a tranquil two-hour boat trip. Depart after early lunch with coffee break at the Equator to then transfer to Entebbe International Airport for Flight.
3-Day Queen Elizabeth safari
Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) You will depart Kampala in the morning after breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth National Park. The journey will take 6-7 hours with some stop-over at the great mountain of moan Mt Rwenzori You will continue through the savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening. Dinner and overnight will be at Kazinga Channel View Resort Day 2: Game drive and boat cruise You will set off early (about 6.30am) for a morning game drive, an awesome experience to spot the animals in natural habitats. Expect to see the famous Big Five; Elephant, Buffalos, Lions, Bush bucks, Kobs, Giant forest hog, Hyenas leopards, antelopes, and Waterbucks as well as birds. You will return for breakfast and relax till lunch. In the afternoon you will take a launch cruise along the amazing Kazinga channel to see, at close range, the water animals to include Hippos, Buffalos, Crocodiles and elephants bathing on the channel banks. There is also a variety of bird species on the water banks especially the famous Shoebill, pelican and Jacana. Dinner and overnight will Kazinga Channel View Resort DAY 3: Equator Experience as we transfer back to Kampala After your breakfast early morning set off to Mbarara where you will have your lunch en-routes then proceed to Kampala where you will pass through Lake Mburo National Park and have a chance to sight Zebras, the Impala, Uganda Kobs are abundant on your way, with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. after that great photographic experience we proceed to Kampala where we will reach late to catch you' evening flight back home.
Lake Mburo National Park Guided Day Tour from Kampala
Set off at 6:30am and head to the western part of Uganda to Lake Mburo. The drive takes 3-4 hours with a stopover at the Equator for an opportunity to stand in both the northern and southern hemispheres at the same time. You will continue through the Savannah grasslands dotted with settlements, plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. Immediately you get to Lake Mburo National Park you will for a game drive in search of plain game like zebra, hippos, crocodiles, eland, antelope, impala and a variety of birds. You will have a lunch break after which you will go for a 2 hour boat launch on Lake Mburo which is endowed with a variety of water animals such as hippos and crocodiles and several bird species. You will after the boat ride go for a guided nature walk. This walk takes you to the salt lick area which offers a chance to see at least four different species of animals at any one point while they lick the salty soil. Travel back to Kampala where your tour will end.
6-Day Uganda Cultural Tour From Kampala
Day 1: Bulange and Lubiri Palace We drive towards Mengo trading Centre, a small modernized area within Rubaga division having a hospital, church, market, schools and good hotels. Bulange serves as the traditional seat of Buganda Parliament; also recently closed CBS radio was located. It’s well known for its colonial architecture and enclosed wall as well as its strategic location on Mengo hill. Dinner and overnight in Kampala Day 2: Kasubi Tombs Kasubi hill was once the palace of Kabaka Suuna II and Mutesa and is the tradition in Buganda after a king dies; the place is abandoned, so Kasubi was named a tomb serving as burial grounds for the kingdom rulers. Dinner and overnight in Kampala Day 3: Ssezibwa Falls After a warm cup of tea head to the National Museum in Kamwokya. It is the best and oldest museum in East Africa having deeply rooted ethnographic collection all contributing to the background of Uganda as a nation. There are exhibits of different traditional Ugandan lifestyles, musical instruments from most parts of the continent among other things. We continue to Ssezibwa Falls east of Kampala, which was once a favorite spot for the Kabaka Mwanga and Mutesa. Where they planted trees themselves. Dinner and overnight in Kampala Day 4: Katereke Prison Katereke Prison ditch was constructed by Kabaka Kalema in the late 1880’s for those who opposed him. These were mainly his brothers and family members and he went further and massacred them in order to get rid of future succession. Instead this worsened his reign and later led to his fall. After lunch continue to Mbarara town. Mbarara was the heart of the defunct Ankole kingdom founded in the early 1500’s by the Bacwezi dynasty. The king was termed as “omugabe” and came from the Bahima clan. Dinner and over at the hotel in Mbarara Day 5: Lake Mburo We drive to Lake Mburo national Park which is named after one of two brothers who once lived in this place who drowned in a flood as a result of being stubborn despite his constant warnings. You will view different antelope species like, sitatunga antelope, the impalas for which Kampala is named after as you do a game drive through the park. Day 6: Salt Lick/Kampala In the morning, go to the viewing platform and witness different animals coming to lick salt. If you are a committed birder, walk along the Rwizi trail that leads to Rubanga forest, an interesting site to birders mostly as it offers excellent birding. Lookout for mosque swallow, bare-faced go-away, and Ruppell’s long-tailed starling. Return to Kampala after lunch but making a stopover at the equator for picture moments and buying of souvenirs.
Safari and Lake Bunyonyi 7 days
day 1 - transfer to Queen Elizabeth National parkBe picked up early by your guide in Kampala/Entebbe and start off towards Queen Elizabeth national park. Along the way you will make a stop at the equator for the experience of standing with one foot on either side of the southern and northern hemisphere. Continuing on you will have lunch either in the town of Mbarara or at the lodge depending on the time. Enjoy the views from the lodge and relax in the evening. Overnight Pumba Safari Cottages Day 2 - Game-drive and boat-cruise in Queen Elizabeth National Park Wake up early in the morning for a game-drive in the Kasenyi part of Queen Elizabeth national park. Here you have the chance of seeing lions, elephants, buffaloes, an abundance of birds and more. After lunch your guide takes you to the afternoon boat-cruise on Kazinga channel. This two hour boat ride is a great highlight were you for example can look for hippos, crocodiles, elephants and warthogs along the shores of the channel. Overnight Pumba Safari Cottages Day 3 - Transfer to Lake Bunyonyi Have a relaxed breakfast enjoying the view from the lodge before starting off towards Lake Bunyonyi. The drive takes you through a changing landscape and you will have a lot to look at. Arrive at Lake Bunyonyi in the afternoon and be taken out to Bushara Island by boat. Take in the peaceful surroundings and settle in on the island. Overnight Bushara Island camp Day 4 - Relax by Lake Bunyonyi Have a free day by Lake Bunyoyi. Here you can rent a canoe to explore the islands, take a swim (the lake is free of hippos, crocodiles and bilharzia), go for a hike or just relax with a book. Overnight Bushara Island camp Day 5 - Transfer to Lake Mburo National Park After breakfast you start off with your guide towards Lake Mburo national park. A landscape of rolling green hills will pass by the windows before you reach the town of Mbarara for lunch and then continue to the lodge in Lake Mburo national park. Overnight Rwakobo Rock Day 6 - Safari-walk and game-drive Start the day early with a safari-walk in Lake Mburo national park. Get the experience of being one with nature as you see the animals close by during the walk. Have breakfast at the lodge and relax a bit before lunch. After lunch in the afternoon it is time for your game-drive in the park, here you can see impalas and zebras. Get back to the lodge to enjoy your last evening in Uganda's national parks for this safari. Overnight Rwakobo Rock Day 7 - Transfer to Kampala Have a relaxed breakfast and then start the journey to Kampala. Make a stop along the way for lunch in Masaka or at the Equator depending on time. After the last part of the drive you arrive in Kampala in the afternoon and your guide drops you in Kampala or Entebbe depending on your flight arrangements.