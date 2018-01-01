Safari and Lake Bunyonyi 7 days

day 1 - transfer to Queen Elizabeth National parkBe picked up early by your guide in Kampala/Entebbe and start off towards Queen Elizabeth national park. Along the way you will make a stop at the equator for the experience of standing with one foot on either side of the southern and northern hemisphere. Continuing on you will have lunch either in the town of Mbarara or at the lodge depending on the time. Enjoy the views from the lodge and relax in the evening. Overnight Pumba Safari Cottages Day 2 - Game-drive and boat-cruise in Queen Elizabeth National Park Wake up early in the morning for a game-drive in the Kasenyi part of Queen Elizabeth national park. Here you have the chance of seeing lions, elephants, buffaloes, an abundance of birds and more. After lunch your guide takes you to the afternoon boat-cruise on Kazinga channel. This two hour boat ride is a great highlight were you for example can look for hippos, crocodiles, elephants and warthogs along the shores of the channel. Overnight Pumba Safari Cottages Day 3 - Transfer to Lake Bunyonyi Have a relaxed breakfast enjoying the view from the lodge before starting off towards Lake Bunyonyi. The drive takes you through a changing landscape and you will have a lot to look at. Arrive at Lake Bunyonyi in the afternoon and be taken out to Bushara Island by boat. Take in the peaceful surroundings and settle in on the island. Overnight Bushara Island camp Day 4 - Relax by Lake Bunyonyi Have a free day by Lake Bunyoyi. Here you can rent a canoe to explore the islands, take a swim (the lake is free of hippos, crocodiles and bilharzia), go for a hike or just relax with a book. Overnight Bushara Island camp Day 5 - Transfer to Lake Mburo National Park After breakfast you start off with your guide towards Lake Mburo national park. A landscape of rolling green hills will pass by the windows before you reach the town of Mbarara for lunch and then continue to the lodge in Lake Mburo national park. Overnight Rwakobo Rock Day 6 - Safari-walk and game-drive Start the day early with a safari-walk in Lake Mburo national park. Get the experience of being one with nature as you see the animals close by during the walk. Have breakfast at the lodge and relax a bit before lunch. After lunch in the afternoon it is time for your game-drive in the park, here you can see impalas and zebras. Get back to the lodge to enjoy your last evening in Uganda's national parks for this safari. Overnight Rwakobo Rock Day 7 - Transfer to Kampala Have a relaxed breakfast and then start the journey to Kampala. Make a stop along the way for lunch in Masaka or at the Equator depending on time. After the last part of the drive you arrive in Kampala in the afternoon and your guide drops you in Kampala or Entebbe depending on your flight arrangements.