Fishing Adventure Cruise from Phuket Including Lunch and Hotel Transfer

As far as our day trips around Phuket are concerned port of departure is usually Ao Chalong on the southern tip of Phuket Island and the typical itinerary is as follows: 9am: Transportation will normally collect guests at their hotel or residence and aim to arrive at Ao Chalong at approximately 9:30am where they are shown to the boat - which then makes its way to the fishing grounds, Racha Islands, Green Island and the drop-off.11am: Fishing starts approximately 1 hour after leaving the pier, depending on conditions and chosen itinerary.1pm-2pm: Lunch is served between 1pm and 2pm depending on conditions, fishing and guest preference. You might want to do some snorkeling or visit some beaches.7pm: The boat will arrive back to Ao Chalong where our taxi or minibus will be ready to bring our guests back to their hotel or residence.Our day trip tariff includes the following: Local taxes and insurance, fuel, hotel round-trip transfer (if in the area of Patong, Kata, Karon, Rawai, Phuket Town), lunch (our meals are normally a blend of western/Thai but if you have any dietary preferences or allergies please advise us), unlimited soft drinks and bottled water, coffee and tea, various snacks, tropical fruit, snorkeling equipment, baits and lures, the use of first class fishing gear and the assistance of our professional crew. During our day trips we can do trolling with lures or dead baits (tuna belly or ballyhoo) for Sailfish or for a variety of tuna rather than Dorado and King Mackarel, bottom fishing for a variety of bottom dwellers such as Grouper and Jacks, jigging and popping for GT and a variety of other species of Trevallys; just let us know in advance your preferences so that we can arrange for it.Please note that during our trips our customers if they like will have the opportunity as well to cruise among beautiful islands, relax on white sandy beach and do some snorkeling if they wish.