Welcome to Rawai
The region is defined not just by its beaches but also by its lush coastal hills that rise steeply and tumble into the Andaman Sea, forming Laem Phromthep. Phuket’s beautiful southernmost point (for a more secluded sunset spot, seek out the secret viewpoint 1.5km north). These hills are home to pocket neighbourhoods and cul-de-sacs knitted together by just a few roads – although more are being carved into the hills each year and you can almost envision real-estate money chasing away all the seafood grills and tiki bars. Let's hope that's several decades off. Or at least one. Even with the growth you can still feel nature, especially when you hit the beach.
Top experiences in Rawai
Rawai activities
Private Tour: Phuket Introduction City Sightseeing Tour
You'll be picked up from your Phuket hotel and travel with your own private English-speaking guide by air-conditioned vehicle. Take in the islands natural beauty as you drive along the beach roads through Patong, Karon, Kata and Rawai beaches. Each beach offering a different type of holiday experience to the other. For fabulous photo opportunities we will stop at the Karon viewpoint and cultural sights such as the sacred buddhist temple of Phuket 'Wat Chalong'. Phuket town offers an interesting mix of architecture including Sino-Portuguese. This town has been the backdrop for many western movies as it is said to be very similar to Indochina.
Phuket to Koh Phi Phi by Phi Phi Cruiser
Meet at Rassada Pier in the south of Phuket Town at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure or get conveniently picked up from your hotel reception in Phuket Town, Patong, Kata, Karon, Chalong, Kamala, Phanwa Cape, Bangtao, Surin Beach, Rawai, Nai Harn, Baan Krating, Ao Sane, Sai Yuan, Kathu and Siray Bay. The exact pick-up time will be confirmed by email after you have made the booking. Depart from Rassada Port in the south of Phuket and cruise aboard the Phi Phi Cruiser to Koh Phi Phi without stopovers en route. Get dropped off at Ton Sai Pier on Koh Phi Phi Don from where you can easily walk to your hotel. The ferry service operates daily in low and high season with 2 departure times.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Andaman Sea on each leg of the journey.
Fishing Adventure Cruise from Phuket Including Lunch and Hotel Transfer
As far as our day trips around Phuket are concerned port of departure is usually Ao Chalong on the southern tip of Phuket Island and the typical itinerary is as follows: 9am: Transportation will normally collect guests at their hotel or residence and aim to arrive at Ao Chalong at approximately 9:30am where they are shown to the boat - which then makes its way to the fishing grounds, Racha Islands, Green Island and the drop-off.11am: Fishing starts approximately 1 hour after leaving the pier, depending on conditions and chosen itinerary.1pm-2pm: Lunch is served between 1pm and 2pm depending on conditions, fishing and guest preference. You might want to do some snorkeling or visit some beaches.7pm: The boat will arrive back to Ao Chalong where our taxi or minibus will be ready to bring our guests back to their hotel or residence.Our day trip tariff includes the following: Local taxes and insurance, fuel, hotel round-trip transfer (if in the area of Patong, Kata, Karon, Rawai, Phuket Town), lunch (our meals are normally a blend of western/Thai but if you have any dietary preferences or allergies please advise us), unlimited soft drinks and bottled water, coffee and tea, various snacks, tropical fruit, snorkeling equipment, baits and lures, the use of first class fishing gear and the assistance of our professional crew. During our day trips we can do trolling with lures or dead baits (tuna belly or ballyhoo) for Sailfish or for a variety of tuna rather than Dorado and King Mackarel, bottom fishing for a variety of bottom dwellers such as Grouper and Jacks, jigging and popping for GT and a variety of other species of Trevallys; just let us know in advance your preferences so that we can arrange for it.Please note that during our trips our customers if they like will have the opportunity as well to cruise among beautiful islands, relax on white sandy beach and do some snorkeling if they wish.
Fishing Live Aboard Cruise to the Similan Islands
As far as our live aboard trips to the Similan Islands are concerned port of departure is usually the Tapla Mu pier which is about 2 hrs drive from Phuket and close to the holiday destination of Kao Lak. The Similan Islands represent the best blue water fishing ground destination around Thailand. Every year from October till April we organize live aboard fishing safari over there where you are going to sleep on board our vessel and fish around the clock if you wish! The fishing here happens mainly around the seamount 12nm West of island n.1 and around the numerous Fads placed around the islands by the commercial fishing fleet. Our live aboard trips' tariff includes the following: - local taxes and insurance, transfer from/to the hotel (if in the area of Patong, Kata, Karon, Rawai, Phuket Town otherwise an additional charge will apply), all meals (our meals are normally a blend of western/Thai but if you have any dietary preferences or allergies please advise us), soft drinks and bottled water, coffee&tea, snacks, tropical fruit, baits&lures, the use of first class fishing gear and the assistance of our professional crew. During our live aboard trips we can do trolling with lures or dead baits (tuna belly or ballyhoo) for Sailfish and Black Marlin or for a variety of tuna rather than Dorado and King Mackarel, bottom fishing for a variety of bottom dwellers such as Grouper and Jacks, jigging and popping for GT, Amberjack and a variety of other species of Trevallys.Please note that during our trips our customers if they like will have the opportunity as well to cruise among beautiful islands, relax on white sandy beach and do some snorkeling if they wish.
Full Day Banana Beach
Pick up from your hotel lobby (where applicable) and transfer to the pier at Chalong Bay. There you will embark on a speedboat to the snorkeling point at Coral island. Continue to Banana Beach for more snorkeling, swimming or just relaxing on the white sandy beach. After lunch, spend your time relaxing or enjoying the many sea-sport activities available on the spot- clear kayaks, snorkeling equipment and beach chairs are provided and they are included in the price. Depart from Banana Beach by speedboat back to Chalong Pier and to your hotel (where applicable)Remark: Free transportation included from Kata, Karon, Rawai, Patong, Kalim, Panwa, Chalong, Phuket Town, Siray Bay. Other areas THB 300 per person supplement charge (min. 2 pax)
Halfday Phuket City Tour with Lunch - Private Tour
See three of Phuket's beaches from a single view point. Enjoy the ruggedly beautiful Phromthep cape. Learn more about Thai culture and traditions at Wat Chalong. Admire the charming historic streets of Phuket Town. Shopping local product shop and jewellry.Itinerary :-08.00 Pick up and visit Phuket hightlights09.00 Then visit one century old building of Sino-Portuguese architecture and Thalang Road10.00 Visit to Cashew Nut factory and shopping for local product11.00 Lunch at local restaurant12.00 After that visit to the famous temple namd "Wat Chalong", Phuket's most revered monastery.13.00 After relaxing at Rawai until a good timing to see the sunset at Phromthep cape End of the tour, transfer back to your hotel