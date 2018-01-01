Welcome to Staraya Russa
Set along the tranquil Polist River, Staraya Russa retains the idyllic charm of the 19th century, when Dostoevsky wrote much of The Brothers Karamazov here. The town is the setting for the novel – visit the streets and churches the characters frequented and the home of Dostoevsky himself. There's also a handful of museums worth checking out.
The town, 100km southeast of Veliky Novgorod, can easily be visited for the day.
Top experiences in Staraya Russa
