Welcome to Samara

The Volga port city of Samara is a major hub for air, rail and river traffic, meaning that any visit to the region is likely to entail a stopover here. While there are few traditional sites beyond an impressive art museum and a quirky WWII-era bunker, the vibe is lively and the restaurants are the best around. On a summer day the riverbanks are packed with bathing beauties, in-line skaters and beer drinkers. Don’t miss the chance to stroll the long and lovely riverside park. Samara also serves as the base for excursions into the nearby Zhiguli Hills.