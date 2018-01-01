Head east from modern San Juan and you'll find pleasantly windswept Piñones, a series of natural beaches, forest walks in Bosque Estatal de Piñones, and lively seaside hangouts. Do as weekending sanjuaneros do and saunter Piñones' sandy curves backed by pine groves, swim in the reef-protected waters, nosh on seafood snacks and down coco frío (ice-cold coconut milk) at music-filled roadside stands.

Read More

Follow Rte 187 out of San Juan as it parallels the ocean and you'll know you're heading in the right direction at Punta Cangrejos, a small bridge marked by a sign saying ‘Bienvenidos a Boca de Cangrejos’ (Welcome to Crabmouth Point).

After the sign, you can veer off to the left to the top of the cliff overlooking the ocean; this is a popular drinking spot with fabulous views, especially at sunset. This also kicks off the run of restaurants and friquitines (also known as buréns in Piñones) – the food kiosks of all sizes that line the coastal road.

Read Less