Welcome to Kaesong
Once the capital of the Koryo dynasty, Kaesong has an interesting old quarter as well as the country’s most atmospheric hotel, but tours rarely spend much time here. You are usually billeted at the hotel for the night before returning to Pyongyang having seen the DMZ, although a fascinating walk through the town to the top of the hill with your guides is usually possible.
Top experiences in Kaesong
Kaesong activities
DMZ Tour from Seoul Including Dora Observatory
Your tour starts with pickup from your hotel in downtown Seoul. During the drive, you will pass by Imjingak Pyeonghoa-Nuri Park, located about 4 miles (7 km) from the Demarcation Line. Playing the role as the forefront of tourism related to the Korean conflict, the park was built in 1972 with the hope that someday unification would be possible. Mangbaedan, which stands opposite of Imjingak, is a place where people from North Korea can visit and perform ancestral rites by bowing toward their home country every New Year's Day and Chuseok. The Bridge of the Freedom, which South Koreans crossed when they came back home from North Korea, stands behind Mangbaedan. In front of Imjingak is the Gyeongui Train Line, which was destroyed during the Korean War in 1950. It has been under construction since 2000. Every year many events for unification are held at Imjingak. You'll also pass by the Unification Village.Then arrive at the DMZ Theater and Exhibition Hall. Enter the 3rd Infiltration Tunnel, which was discovered in 1978 by Korean forces. It spans more than 1 mile (1.6 km) in length, 6.5 feet (2 meters) in width, and 6.5 feet (2 meters) in height and is located 32 miles (52 km) from Seoul. It is estimated that approximately 30,000 soldiers could move through the tunnel per hour. Once the tunnel was found, North Koreans insisted it was intentionally made by South Koreans to invade North Korea, but their insistence was proven untrue as the explosions used to make the tunnel face southward.Next, stop at Dora Observatory, located on the South Korean side of the 38th parallel (another name for the DMZ). Situated on top of Dorasan (Mt. Dora), the observatory looks across the Demilitarized Zone. It is the part of South Korea closest to North Korea, and you can catch a rare glimpse of the country through binoculars from the 500-person-capacity observatory. You'll get a look at the North Korean propaganda village situated in the DMZ, a remnant of the old prosperity of the North, and see as far as the city of Kaesong. The observatory is very close to the 3rd Tunnel. Dorasan Station, also nearby, is designed to be the station that connects the railroads of the South and North one day in the future.Finally, tour ends with drop-off in Seoul at either the City Hall Subway Station or Myeongdong Lotte Hotel.
Full-Day Tour of DMZ Including a Pistol Shooting Experience
Your tour starts with pick-up from your hotel. You will drive by Imjingak Park, the Freedom Bridge and pass by the Unification Village before heading to the DMZ Theater and Exhibition Hall. You will enter the 3rd Infiltration Tunnel and then stop at the Dora Observatory and Dorasan Train Station. Finally, visit the Ginseng Center (or Amethyst Factory) before returning to Seoul to enjoy a Bulgogi lunch. Your tour ends with a unique pistol-shooting activity at a high-end establishment where you will be guided by trained safety assistants. It's a great experience for both pros and first-timers! Finally, you will be dropped off back to your hotel in Seoul.Imjingak ParkImjingak, located 7 km from the Military Demarcation Line, is now at the forefront of tourism related to the Korean Conflict. It was built in 1972 with the hope that someday unification would be possible. Mangbaedan, which stands opposite of Imjingak, is famous for the place where people from North Korea visit and perform ancestral rites by bowing toward their hometown every New Years Day and Chuseok. The Bridge of the Freedom, South Koreans crossed when they came back to their mother country from North Korea, stands behind Mangbaedan.In front of Imjingak is the Gyeongui Train Line which was destroyed during the Korean Conflict in 1950. It has been under construction since 2000. Every year many events for unification are held at Imjingak.The 3rd TunnelThe 3rd Tunnel was discovered in 1978 by Korean forces. It spans over 1635m in length, 2m in width, and 2m in height and is located 52km from Seoul. It is estimated that approximately 30,000 soldiers could move through the tunnel per hour. Once the tunnel was found, North Koreans insisted it was intentionally made by us to invade North Korea, but, their insistence was proven untrue as the explosions used to make the tunnel face southward.Dora ObservatoryDora Observatory is on the South Korean side of the 38th parallel. Situated on top of Dorasan (Mount Dora), the observatory looks across the Demilitarized Zone. It is the part of South Korea closest to the North. Visitors can catch a rare glimpse of the reclusive North Korean state through binoculars from the 304 square feet, 500-person capacity observatory. They will be able to see the North Korean propaganda village situated in the DMZ, a remnant of the old prosperity of the North, and can see as far as the city of Kaesong. The observatory is very close to the Third Tunnel (Third North Korean Infiltration Tunnel), a massive North Korean-dug tunnel which was planned as a pathway for invasion to the South if war had erupted and it had not been discovered. The Dorasan Station, also nearby, is designed to be the station that connects the railroads of the South and North one day in the future.
Small Group DMZ Spy Tour Including 3rd Tunnel
DMZ is very popular tourist destination for foreign tourists visiting Korea for its uniqueness and, as such, we are happy to invite you to our more intriguing, comfortable and DMZ-expert guided Very Small Group DMZ Tour Program, which goes as far as DMZ 3rd Tunnel. In the morning, grab your passport and get in a comfortable vehicle that takes you to Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has divided North and South Korea since the Korean War. Visit the site, where N Korean spy commandos were first fought with Korean and US combined Special Forces. This site is just 1 km away from the Blue House, S Korean Presidential residence. En route, your expert guide offers you stories and explanations about this unprecedented assassination attempt and continuing conflicts and tensions between two Koreas. After a stop at Imjingak Peace Park to hand on war artifacts, artillery, military bunker and first battle field and then head to S Korean artillery base for a glimpse of the wartime weapons. Next, you go inside the DMZ S Korean military camp, where 31 North Korean spy commandos destroyed and infiltrated the fortified border fence in 1968. Then, confront DMZ field itself unfolding in front of you and then walk up along DMZ barbed wire fence line together with S Korean DMZ soldiers as if you are also patrolling DMZ. You smell and touch the real DMZ just a step away. From here, you watch N Korean DMZ military post a mile away. Entry is on the invitation basis and we are pleased to invite you here on behalf of S Korean government. Then you will be invited to a border-neighbored restaurant, which cooks and serves well a North Korean–style lunch of barbecued duck (vegetarian meals to be arranged upon request). After lunch, you visit 3rd Infiltration Tunnel to experience the evidence of N Korea’s unrealized ambition to invade S Korea in 1978. It was designed and dug to invade S Korea stealthily underground. This steep tunnel is 1635 m long and 2 m wide and designed to move about 30,000 soldiers an hour to S Korea. Also stop at Dora Observatory to catch a glimpse of N Korean propaganda village and see as far as Kaesong city in N Korean territory. On the way back, you go up to Odusan observation point, where you see a N Korean village just across the river border, while your guide explains the state of N Korean farmers’ life. Our professional guides who served for Korean and US army in DMZ area are so knowledgeable and informative not only on DMZ but also on Korean War and beyond. You could touch upon the past and future of this divided country in terms of politics, history and reunification prospect with them. This tour has been highly appreciated by our clients and also awarded by Seoul Metropolitan City and the state-run Korean Tour Organization (KTO). Please type “DMZ SPY” in TripAdvisor or Viator to search various reviews left by our past clients.