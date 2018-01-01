Full-Day Tour of DMZ Including a Pistol Shooting Experience

Your tour starts with pick-up from your hotel. You will drive by Imjingak Park, the Freedom Bridge and pass by the Unification Village before heading to the DMZ Theater and Exhibition Hall. You will enter the 3rd Infiltration Tunnel and then stop at the Dora Observatory and Dorasan Train Station. Finally, visit the Ginseng Center (or Amethyst Factory) before returning to Seoul to enjoy a Bulgogi lunch. Your tour ends with a unique pistol-shooting activity at a high-end establishment where you will be guided by trained safety assistants. It's a great experience for both pros and first-timers! Finally, you will be dropped off back to your hotel in Seoul.Imjingak ParkImjingak, located 7 km from the Military Demarcation Line, is now at the forefront of tourism related to the Korean Conflict. It was built in 1972 with the hope that someday unification would be possible. Mangbaedan, which stands opposite of Imjingak, is famous for the place where people from North Korea visit and perform ancestral rites by bowing toward their hometown every New Years Day and Chuseok. The Bridge of the Freedom, South Koreans crossed when they came back to their mother country from North Korea, stands behind Mangbaedan.In front of Imjingak is the Gyeongui Train Line which was destroyed during the Korean Conflict in 1950. It has been under construction since 2000. Every year many events for unification are held at Imjingak.The 3rd TunnelThe 3rd Tunnel was discovered in 1978 by Korean forces. It spans over 1635m in length, 2m in width, and 2m in height and is located 52km from Seoul. It is estimated that approximately 30,000 soldiers could move through the tunnel per hour. Once the tunnel was found, North Koreans insisted it was intentionally made by us to invade North Korea, but, their insistence was proven untrue as the explosions used to make the tunnel face southward.Dora ObservatoryDora Observatory is on the South Korean side of the 38th parallel. Situated on top of Dorasan (Mount Dora), the observatory looks across the Demilitarized Zone. It is the part of South Korea closest to the North. Visitors can catch a rare glimpse of the reclusive North Korean state through binoculars from the 304 square feet, 500-person capacity observatory. They will be able to see the North Korean propaganda village situated in the DMZ, a remnant of the old prosperity of the North, and can see as far as the city of Kaesong. The observatory is very close to the Third Tunnel (Third North Korean Infiltration Tunnel), a massive North Korean-dug tunnel which was planned as a pathway for invasion to the South if war had erupted and it had not been discovered. The Dorasan Station, also nearby, is designed to be the station that connects the railroads of the South and North one day in the future.