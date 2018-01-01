Pilgrimage Nepal Tour (Pashupatinath Muktinath Janakpur Manokamana Darshan)

Tour will begin after a warm greeting from International Airport by our representatives upon your arrival in Nepal and private transfer you to your booked hotel. Will take you to Pashupatinath Temple (for Aarati activity in the evening). overnight stay at Hotel in Kathmandu.Budget Nepal Pilgrimage Tour option, will use private vehicle for shuttles, city tours, 2-star Level hotel for your accommodation and Sharing bus for Intercity travelling (Kathmandu-Pokhara-Jomsom-Muktinath-Pokhara-Manokamana-Janakpur- Kathmandu).Standard Nepal Pilgrimage Tour option, as per Budget Nepal Pilgrimage Tour option, but hotel accommodation in 3 Star category hotel with be provided.Deluxe Nepal Pilgrimage Tour option, will use guided private vehicle for entire tours, 5-star category hotel for your accommodation. And Kathmandu to Pokhara by Air, Pok0hara to Jomsom to Pokhara by Air, Pokhara to Janakpur via Manokamana Temple by private car, Janakpur to Kathmandu by Air.Following morning, will start our journey to Pokhara. Upon arrival in Pokhara, then transfer you to the booked hotel in Lakeside area of Pokhara. Overnight at Hotel.Next morning, will start journey to Jomsom – Muktinath tour. Will take 1 night 2 days for mustang area tour (Muktinath temple darshan). After, will return to Pokhara and will visit some important places of interest (if time permits). Overnight stay at hotel in Pokhara.Next morning, will start our journey to Janakpur via Manokamana Temple, after driving 3-4 hours, will reach at starting point to Manokamana, will take Cable Car ride (One way takes 12 minutes to reach to the top). Spending couple of hours, will ride cable car back to its starting point, and start driving to Janakpur (approx. 8 hours). Upon arrival in Janakpur, will transfer you to the hotel, overnight stay. Next full day will explore Janakpur, includes: Birth place of Sita, Janaki Temple, Ram Temple, Bivah Mandap (Marriage place of gods Ram and Sita), Sankatmochan temple (Hanuman Mandir). Overnight stay at hotel.Following morning, will start journey to Kathmandu. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, then we transfer you to hotel and overnight stay. Will cover some places of interest [KATHMANDU DURBAR SQUARE (UNESCO World Heritage Site), SWAYAMBHUNATH STUPA (UNESCO World Heritage Site), PASHUPATINATH TEMPLE (UNESCO World Heritage Site), BOUDDHANATH STUPA (UNESCO World Heritage Site) ]. After completion of tour, we will drop you back to your hotel for overnight stay at Hotel in Kathmandu.Following morning, after breakfast, will drop you to depart point for your onward journey. Tour end.