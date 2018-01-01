Private Tour of Kirtipur, Chobhar and Dakchhinkali Temple

Your private tour starts with a pickup from your hotel in Kathmandu at 9:30am (or at your requested time). Along with your guide, you will be visiting the places as follows:KirtipurKirtipur is a small town, eight kilometers south-west of Kathmandu on the top of a hill. Tribhuvan University is located at the foot of the hill. This historic town has many things to offer like old shrines and temples, old houses, the people typically dressed in old traditional costumes, people working on ancient loom. The Chilamchu stupa and the temple of Bagh Bhairav are major sights here. You can have a great view of Kathmandu from the Shiva Parvati temple. Kirtipur offers quaint streets and temple squares. The people are known for their skill in building and weaving. Walk to the village of Panga for an interesting outing. ChobharOn the way down, stop at Chobhar gorge. It is the place where Manjushree cut a slash to empty the lake that was once the Kathmandu Valley. To the south is Taudaha Lake that Manjushree created as a home for the serpents who lost their home when the lake was drained.You will then drive to Pharping, 18 km south from Kathamndu.Shekha NarayanSituated between Chobhar and Dakshinkali, the temple of Shekha Narayan represents one of the four Narayans of the Kathmandu Valley. The other three Narayans are Changu Narayan of Bhaktapur, Visankhu Narayan of Patan and Ichangu Narayan of Kathmandu. Drive to Pharping village where you'll visit various monasteries, temple of Vajra Jogini, recently built Stupas, temple of Shesh Narayan and a cave of Padma Sambhawa.Dakshinkali TempleThe temple of Dakshinkali is situated about two kilometers south of Shekha Narayan. Dakshinkali is regarded as one of most important Hindu goddesses. Pilgrims visit this temple to offer their prayer and animal sacrifices to the goddess. Besides, this place has been developed as a popular picnic spot also. The Hindu temple of Dakshinkali is a very popular place of worship. Located 22 km from the city on the southern rim of the Valley past Pharping village, the shrine is especially crowded on Tuesdays and Saturdays when animal sacrifices are offered. At the end of your tour, you will be dropped back off to your hotel in Kathmandu.