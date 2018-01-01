Welcome to Kirtipur
As you approach Kirtipur from the Ring Rd, the old town is up the hill straight ahead, best approached by following the main road to the right and climbing the hillside on a wide flight of steps.
Meet your guide in central Kathmandu where you select a mountain bike and safety gear for your half-day tour. Then hop on your bike and follow your experienced guide about 5.5 miles (9 km) to the village of Chobar, a pretty town of old stone buildings that sits on a green hill above the Chobar Gorge. Legend says the gorge formed when the Bodhisattva Manjushri took a mighty sword and sliced through the hill, thus draining a primordial lake and creating the Kathmandu Valley. Check out the suspension bridge that spans the gorge – it was carried across the mountains from India over a century ago! Below lies the Bagmati River, lined on one side by ghats where ritual ablutions and cremations sometimes take place. Continue along a trail to one of the oldest parts of Kathmandu Valley, the historic town of Kirtipur. Perched on a ridge against a backdrop of the Himalayas, Kirtipur entrances visitors with its timeless atmosphere. Many of the town’s inhabitants are weavers – you may catch sight of dyed yarn hanging from the windows and hear the clattering of looms. Wheel around the village while learning from your guide about the temples, architecture and handicrafts in Kirtipur. You’ll get familiar with the culture of the Newari people, who have historically inhabited the old urban areas of Nepal like Kathmandu. The Newari are known for superb craftmanship in pottery, woodworking, and other arts, as well as their fine cuisine. Having worked up an appetite from your ride, relax at an authentic restaurant where you’ll eat local style – sitting on a straw mat and eating with your fingers! Sample delicious Newari dishes – the cuisine is known as some of the best in Nepal. After you’ve rested up, your guide will lead you back to Kathmandu.This bike tour involves solid physical activity – you will need to have a good level of fitness to enjoy this tour.
Kirtipur has a wonderful location situated on a hill in the southern side of Kathmandu. We transfer you to Kirtipur by a private vehicle and start the walk here in this historic town and then walk to Taudaha Lake through paddy fields, where migratory birds come from Siberia during their yearly migrations. During the walk, you will see farm houses and animal sanctuary. Here we end with lunch in The Bottle House. The lunch includes dal-bhat with organic vegetables grown locally. After lunch you will be transferred to hotel by a private car. The tour can also be done in reverse too.
Take an early breakfast and your guide will you pick up by car from your hotel or the designated departure point. After being briefed on the day's activities, drive 30 minutes to your starting point, Lanagol. On your way, you will pass by Kirtipur, a historic and cultural city. You will start seeing views of the mountain and Kathmandu valley.You'll then start to hike up to Champadevi Hill, which begins with a steep path up. Once you start getting higher, you will see an amazing bird's eye view of the valley. The Bagmati River, monkey temple, Patan durbar square, Bungamati and Khokana can be pointed from the route.After about an hour, you will reach pass by a tiny Bosan village where you will see traditional houses of the Tamang people. The hike should be relatively easy for about 45 minutes until you pass through the forested trail. After an hour, you will arrive at Deurali where you can see Ganesh and the Lantang Himalayan Range. From Deurali, you'll hike 1.5 hours to reach the top of Champadevi where you will enjoy the cool air and your packed lunch and refreshments. Take pictures before hiking down to Kirtipur where your car will be waiting to take you back to your hotel in Kathmandu.
Your tour begins with two Major UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Nepal, Kathmandu Durbar Square and Pashupatinath Temple, the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu.Kathmandu Durbar Square is historic place of royals where the kings in the past were crowned. It is crowded with ancient temples and palaces that reflect the royal history and religious and cultural life of people.The major attractions of Kathmandu Durbar Square are as follows: Unique combination of wood, stone, & brick carving on different temples and palaces Living Goddess Kumari One of the biggest idols of terrifying Bhairab in palace complex Various Junctions/chocks inside the Royal palace where formal program was conducted during the Monarchy Old market around the palace complex Kasthamandap Taleju Bhabani Temple Gaddi Baithak (Public Audience Hall) Big bell and drums Idol of Kal Bhairav After visiting Kathmandu Durbar Square, you will drive 30 minutes to reach Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal's most sacred Hindushrine, and one of the subcontinent's great Shiva sites. The major attractions of Pashupatinath Temples are as follows: The Hindu cremation process of Hindu people Various temples interrelated to Hindu and Buddhist Meditation caves and rest houses Saints and priests Hindu cultural activities Nepal's first and oldest elderly's home You will then drive 45 minutes to reach Kirtipur. This city had its own old glory in art, culture, rituals, social customs etc. You will also enjoy basking in antiquity, typical lifestyle of Newar local inhabitants and their much admired skills in producing textile and other handicrafts. Kritipur is also a great view point for Kathmandu valley as well as the Himalayas like Langtang Range, Mt.Dorge Lakkpa, Mt.Gaurishankar.You will have a lunch at a restaurant in Kritipur and before driving back to Kathmandu to get dropped off at your hotel.
The 1-day Tour provides its participants an opportunity to understand the rich culture of Kathmandu valley, filled with historic sites, ancient temples, shrines and fascinating villages. In this tour you will not only get to be a part of the grandeur but will also have the opportunity to mingle with the locals. We begin with a satisfying breakfast followed by a cycling trip to Chobhar gorge, located 9km southwest of Kathmandu valley. Here, you will learn about a mythical legend that revolves around the making of the valley. You will also visit Adinath temple situated on top of the hill and enjoy the picturesque view of the valley. We then cycle to Kirtipur, an ancient town located on a ridge 10km southwest of the valley. We will ride through the narrow alleyways of the ancient town and view the old shrines, temples and traditional houses typical to the valley. You will also observe the traditional lifestyle of the town dwellers and sample their local delicacies.
Your private tour starts with a pickup from your hotel in Kathmandu at 9:30am (or at your requested time). Along with your guide, you will be visiting the places as follows:KirtipurKirtipur is a small town, eight kilometers south-west of Kathmandu on the top of a hill. Tribhuvan University is located at the foot of the hill. This historic town has many things to offer like old shrines and temples, old houses, the people typically dressed in old traditional costumes, people working on ancient loom. The Chilamchu stupa and the temple of Bagh Bhairav are major sights here. You can have a great view of Kathmandu from the Shiva Parvati temple. Kirtipur offers quaint streets and temple squares. The people are known for their skill in building and weaving. Walk to the village of Panga for an interesting outing. ChobharOn the way down, stop at Chobhar gorge. It is the place where Manjushree cut a slash to empty the lake that was once the Kathmandu Valley. To the south is Taudaha Lake that Manjushree created as a home for the serpents who lost their home when the lake was drained.You will then drive to Pharping, 18 km south from Kathamndu.Shekha NarayanSituated between Chobhar and Dakshinkali, the temple of Shekha Narayan represents one of the four Narayans of the Kathmandu Valley. The other three Narayans are Changu Narayan of Bhaktapur, Visankhu Narayan of Patan and Ichangu Narayan of Kathmandu. Drive to Pharping village where you'll visit various monasteries, temple of Vajra Jogini, recently built Stupas, temple of Shesh Narayan and a cave of Padma Sambhawa.Dakshinkali TempleThe temple of Dakshinkali is situated about two kilometers south of Shekha Narayan. Dakshinkali is regarded as one of most important Hindu goddesses. Pilgrims visit this temple to offer their prayer and animal sacrifices to the goddess. Besides, this place has been developed as a popular picnic spot also. The Hindu temple of Dakshinkali is a very popular place of worship. Located 22 km from the city on the southern rim of the Valley past Pharping village, the shrine is especially crowded on Tuesdays and Saturdays when animal sacrifices are offered. At the end of your tour, you will be dropped back off to your hotel in Kathmandu.