Welcome to Bungamati
This historic village is the birthplace of Rato Machhendranath, the patron god of Patan, but the enormous shikhara temple that used to house the deity in the main square in Bungamati was shaken to rubble in the earthquake. Nevertheless, the Rato Machhendranath festival, which features a famous chariot parade between Bungamati and Patan continues.
Many locals make a living as woodcarvers, and workshops and showrooms surround the main square, which resonates with the tap-tap of chisels. To reach the square from the bus stand, follow the wide road south, then turn right, and then right again at an obvious junction by a Ganesh shrine.
Twin village of Bungamati and Khokana, located near Kathmandu valley, exactly south of Patan city. Being so close from Kathmandu valley, Bungamati and Khokana village still preserve its ancient attire and lifestyle. The century old culture and traditions of Newari people reside in this area remain unaffected by modernization. The narrow streets of Bungamati feature typical local houses with carved windows and doors. Bungamati is also home to Machhandranath, considered as the patron god of Patan city. Annual Machhandranath chariot procession from Patan to Bungamati is a major festival held in the valley. Most of the people in this village engage in traditional wood carving and sculpting. Karya Binayak temple is on the way to Khokana village. The walk from Bungamati to Khakana is through the farmlands where you can witness ancient farming technique and daily life of the local people. Most of the people in Khokana are farmers, hence this village is often known as "Farmers Village of Kathmandu valley". Khokana is also popular for its ancient way of harvesting and preparing Mustard oil. Windows and balcony of houses decorated with chili, garlic and onion garlands.
Champadevi Hill begins with a steep path up. Once you start getting higher, you will see an amazing bird's eye view of the valley. The Bagmati River, monkey temple, Patan durbar square, Bungamati and Khokana can be pointed from the route. A tiny Bosan village features traditional houses of the Tamang people. From Deurali, one can see Ganesh and the Lantang Himalayan Range. The top of Champadevi offers views of the area.
Bungamati and Khokana are very close to the Tibetan refugee Camp of Jawalakhel. Around 5000 people live in Bungmati and 3000 inhabitants in Khonkana village that offers Bajra Barahi Shrine. Barahi is the designation of one of the Mother Goddesses Ajima. The temple was built 500 years ago. Bungmati is 20 minutes walking distance from Khokana. In these 2 villages, travelers can explore the typical Newari houses and their lifestyles. Bungamati is still not influenced by the modern society just a few kilometers far from the village; Bungamati shows true beauty of the still living age old culture and civilization. Walking down the lanes of Bungamati, you will see the people are getting involved on the working intricate designs in wood and stone carving. The hanging red chilly garland on the wall of their house makes Bungamati and Khokana look always colorful. The Chilly and mustard oil of Khokana is still popular in Kathmandu valley.