Bungamati and Khokana Private Half-Day Tour From Kathmandu

Your tour begins with hotel pick-up at your chosen departure time from your centrally located hotel in Kathmandu. Your guide will take you on this 4-hour excursion to Twin village of Bungamati and Khokana, located near Kathmandu valley, exactly south of Patan city. Being so close from Kathmandu valley, Bungamati and Khokana village still preserve its ancient attire and lifestyle. The century old culture and traditions of Newari people reside in this area remain unaffected by modernization. During your excursion, first you will walk through the narrow streets of Bungamati exploring typical local houses with carved windows and doors. Bungamati is also home to Machhandranath, considered as the patron god of Patan city. Annual Machhandranath chariot procession from Patan to Bungamati is a major festival held in the valley. Most of the people in this village engage in traditional wood carving and sculpting. After visit, you can walk or drive to Khokana village. You will visit Karya Binayak temple, which is on the way. The walk from Bungamati to Khakana is through the farmlands where you can witness ancient farming technique and daily life of the local people. Most of the people in Khokana are farmers, hence this village is often known as “Farmers Village of Kathmandu valley”. Khokana is also popular for its ancient way of harvesting and preparing Mustard oil. Windows and balcony of houses decorated with chili, garlic and onion garlands. Your tour ends with a drop-off to your hotel.