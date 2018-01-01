Blarney Castle and Cork Day Trip from Dublin

Leaving the city of Dublin behind, you'll set off on board a luxury, air-conditioned coach and watch the landscape change from Dublin's urban cityscape to the rolling, green hills that typify the Irish countryside. Your day trip will drive through several areas of interest, including the Galtee Mountains and the Curragh in County Kildare, which is home to Ireland's National Stud Farm and is famous as a sporting region. Passing south through County Tipperary, your tour will reach Blarney Castle by late morning. This beautiful medieval castle is home to one of Ireland's best loved treasures - the fascinating Blarney Stone, which sits at the top of the castle's tower. According to legend, kissing the stone bestows the kisser with the "gift of the gab," or talent for eloquence that the Irish famously possess. From Blarney Castle, your tour will continue on to Cork City, where you will have approximately two hours at leisure for independent sightseeing. Enjoy lunch at the English Market (available for an extra cost) or perhaps visit the triple-spired St Finn Bar's Cathedral. Your guide will be happy to provide recommendations of further things to do in Ireland's third-largest city. From March 18th this tour will no longer visit Cork. We will visit the Medieval Cahair Castle. Cahair Castle was once the stronghold of the powerful Butler family, the castle retains its impressive keep, tower and much of its original defensive structure. It is one of Ireland's largest and best preserved castles On leaving Cork, you'll head up to the Rock of Cashel back up in County Tipperary. This imposing Celtic Cathedral towers above the town of Cashel from a limestone mound, approximately 200 feet (61 meters) high. Highlights at the Rock of Cashel include the Hall of Vicars and Cormac's Chapel, home to the oldest Romanesque wall painting in Ireland. Explore these historical sites with your guide, before heading back to Dublin to arrive in the early evening.