Welcome to Waya
Hiking unguided across the island is not recommended: land is privately owned, and many trails are overgrown. The best opportunity to work the pins is the summit trek to Ului Nakauka (three hours return). The track from Nalawauki village circles around the back of a huge rock outcrop before ascending to its summit. The views south across Waya and north towards Naviti are spectacular, and you may find yourself in the company of feral goats.
A thick rim of coral follows Waya’s shoreline and provides good snorkelling just off the beach in front of Octopus Resort. Yachties often anchor on one side or the other (depending on the wind) of the natural sand bridge that has formed between Waya and Wayasewa.